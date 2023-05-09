News

Meter Installation

The Bar Harbor Highway Division re-installed parking meters around town on May 8 in preparation for the start of paid parking on May 15. 

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Highway Division began re-installing parking meters around town on Monday as the off-season free parking comes to an end.

Paid street parking will begin in town on May 15 and continue through Oct. 30. It will be enforced from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

