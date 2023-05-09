BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Highway Division began re-installing parking meters around town on Monday as the off-season free parking comes to an end.
Paid street parking will begin in town on May 15 and continue through Oct. 30. It will be enforced from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
For the start of summer, parking costs will remain at their previous rate of $2 per hour in the downtown area and $1.50 per hour in the outer town limits. That could change, however, as the price of metered street parking is likely to increase at the start of fiscal year 2024 (FY 2024), which begins July 1.
The town has not increased its parking rates for the last five years, said interim Town Manager and Finance Director Sarah Gilbert, but noted that when the 2024 budget was crafted, "we prepared it with a proposed increase."
The town will be working with traffic and parking consultant John Burke to decide the best way to implement an increase to parking rates. The decision will go before the Parking and Traffic Committee before July 1.
