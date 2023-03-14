BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert High School continued its winning streak at The Downeast Regional of the Maine Drama Festival last weekend when it once again took top honors in Class A with Sarah Ruhl’s one-act adaption of Virginia Woolf’s “Orlando.”
MDI has won every year the competition has been held since 2010.
Ellsworth High School’s Mad Jesters also won Class B top honors with their original one-act about the life and death of Marie Antoinette, with some contemporary twists.
In the MDI Drama production, Ly Dillon, last seen this past fall, as an engaging Oliver Twist, took home well-deserved acting honors for their spot-on portrayal of the swashbuckling young poet Orlando, who, like a time traveling Forrest Gump, manages to touch down at many of the important historic events and times of the past 500 years, starting in the court of Elizabeth I and stretching to the present. Halfway through the centuries, Orlando somehow transitions into a no-less charming and charismatic woman.
And, it appears, it does take half of a millennium and a sex change for our hero to finally get an inkling of what “it” is all about. Sadly, the play ends before he/she can share the revelation with the rest of us.
As the male Orlando, Ly Dillon is a small but mighty dynamo as a lover, swordsman and aspiring poet. No wonder Elizabeth I becomes besotted with the pretty youth and no wonder Eva Cricklear, who channeled her inner Judy Dench for this role, also earned All Festival Cast status, as did Alfair Durand as Orlando’s first true love, the enigmatic Russian, Sasha. Adam Losquadro should have been so honored, as well, for his over-the-top languorous portrayal of the Archduchess Griselda, but he was certainly one of the many cast members who helped win the Acting Ensemble award.
The excellent lighting and overall technical achievement were also singled out. This latter involved three handsome picture frames (huzzah, Isa Raven, for these wonders!) representing classical and modern motifs, which serve as video screens for additional action, vogueing and pre-filmed content. There is a sailing sequence, which, though brief, is simply exquisite.
Chris Doherty’s costumes were excellent and helped create some beautiful tableaux‚ including the sailing scene and a very stylish moment in Elizabeth’s court. But for the final competitions, which will be held March 24-25 at Lawrence High School in Waterville, she may want to rethink Orlando’s female outfits and “Annie” wig, which were unflattering and unconvincing.
Director Casey Rush did quadruple duty managing to blend the live stage action seamlessly with whatever was happening on those screens.
In addition to their praise of the technical aspects of the production, judges also complimented the relationships the main characters formed and the intimacy they demonstrated on stage. Rush added that this is not surprising given that much of the cast is comprised of seniors who are appearing in their fourth one-act together.
For my part,” Rush commented, “I am proud of the leadership demonstrated by the seniors and veteran actors and techs in the production. The inclement weather the week before last forced us to cancel three rehearsals/tech sessions, so the final week of our production was a challenge, to say the least. But they all stepped up and showed amazing resilience in the face of challenge.
Judge Philip Hackett summed it up saying, "People like to say there are all types of theater: high school theater, college theater, off-Broadway, summer stock – they are wrong. There are only two types of theater: good theater and bad theater. The MDI Drama production of 'Orlando' is good theater.”
Herman High School was named Class A runner-up for its “Shuddersome Tales of Poe.”
Ellsworth High also scored some acting and production awards for its performance of a Georgia Williamina Ziljian’s original one-act about the doomed French Queen.
Bucksport High School’s performance of “No Problem” was Class B runner-up. Those who missed this regional will get a chance to see the Class B winners at the state finals March 24-25 at Ellsworth High School.