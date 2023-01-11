News

Acadia Gateway Center concept

Construction of the $30 million Acadia Gateway Center is expected to begin in 2023.

 CONCEPT ILLUSTRATION COURTESY OF MDOT

TRENTON — The deadline for submitting bids for construction of the visitor information center and Island Explorer bus hub at the Acadia Gateway Center here has been extended by two weeks because contractors said they needed more time.

The project went out for bid in early November, and the bid opening was initially scheduled for Jan. 4.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you