TRENTON — The deadline for submitting bids for construction of the visitor information center and Island Explorer bus hub at the Acadia Gateway Center here has been extended by two weeks because contractors said they needed more time.
The project went out for bid in early November, and the bid opening was initially scheduled for Jan. 4.
Construction of the Gateway Center is a project of the Maine Department of Transportation (MDOT).
“We received a number of requests from contractors [to extend the deadline] due to the holidays, which we were kind of prepared for,” said Brian Keezer, the MDOT project manager for the Gateway Center. “So, we've extended the deadline until Jan. 18. It's possible it could get extended another week or two.
“We're just trying to get a feel for the questions coming in,” he said. “It's obviously a huge project. As they are going through the hundreds of sheets of plans, they're coming up with questions. That's pretty typical; it's what we expected for this project.”
One year ago, the total cost of the project was estimated at $24.2 million. It has since ballooned to $32 million. That was due partly to the rising cost of construction in general, but also because of the addition of solar panels to the building and some other changes in the plans.
MDOT currently has about $23 million in federal, state and private funds for the Gateway Center project. Depending on the size of the bids that come in, MDOT might need to try to find additional funds or ways to reduce the cost of the project.
The Acadia Gateway Center is intended primarily to reduce congestion in Acadia by increasing the number of visitors who take the fare-free Island Explorer onto Mount Desert Island rather than driving their own vehicles.
The visitor information center is to be staffed jointly by Acadia National Park personnel and the Maine Tourism Association. The latter will provide visitor information about the greater Acadia and Downeast region.
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.