A volunteer prepares soup for Good Food Boxes to be distributed by Open Table MDI’s Food Access Program.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF PURANJOT KAUR

BAR HARBOR — Open Table MDI has paused its MDI Food Access Program (FAP). FAP is one of the organization’s three signature programs for feeding food-insecure or mobility-impaired residents of Mount Desert Island, Trenton and surrounding islands. Open Table MDI’s two other programs, the Tuesday Community Supper and Open Garden MDI, will continue.

Puranjot Kaur, co-Founder of Open Table MDI, told the Islander that FAP has been providing Good Food Boxes filled with kitchen staples to 90-100 families each week. The last food box delivery, until further notice, will be May 1.

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

