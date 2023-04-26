BAR HARBOR — Open Table MDI has paused its MDI Food Access Program (FAP). FAP is one of the organization’s three signature programs for feeding food-insecure or mobility-impaired residents of Mount Desert Island, Trenton and surrounding islands. Open Table MDI’s two other programs, the Tuesday Community Supper and Open Garden MDI, will continue.
Puranjot Kaur, co-Founder of Open Table MDI, told the Islander that FAP has been providing Good Food Boxes filled with kitchen staples to 90-100 families each week. The last food box delivery, until further notice, will be May 1.
The pause in the program is due to a lack of funding and an increase in food prices and in demand.
Kaur explained that recent cuts to SNAP benefits led to an uptick in signups for the FAP program. “This will have a huge impact for those folks,” said Kaur, “and I suspect this will have a huge impact on their families.”
“We are heartbroken about this,” said Mahandeva Singh, executive director of Open Table MDI. “This program is working, helping people without enough to eat, but inflation has made it untenable for us to keep up with demand. We hope we can raise enough money through donors and partners to relaunch the program in late fall 2023.”
The FAP program began in 2020. Kaur says the cost of running the program for one week has tripled since then. Those signing up to receive the Good Food Box increased by 50 percent from 2021-2022 and by 25 percent between 2022-2023.
Kaur hopes to continue relationships with other island nonprofits, including Healthy Acadia, College of the Atlantic’s Beech Hill Farm, the Bar Harbor Food Pantry and Island Connections, all of which played a role in the FAP program. The organization also hopes to create new partnerships and donor relationships that focus on sustaining and maintaining programming rather than one-time gifts.
“Getting to know the people and families around our community who receive support from our program has been a really rewarding experience for us at Open Table MDI,” said Claire Bailey, coordinator of the Food Access Program. “There’s so much need. I’m hopeful we can find a way to keep it going in the fall.”
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.