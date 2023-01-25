News

BAR HARBOR — On most nights, the storefront at 116 Cottage St. sits quietly and unassumingly. But by 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, there’s an atmosphere shift when the twinkling lights lining the windows illuminate the congregation of community members conversing, laughing and connecting over a homestyle meal.

These face-to-face weekly gatherings at Open Table MDI had been replaced with takeout meals and deliveries since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the in-person community building at the heart of the nonprofit’s mission is back in full swing, and stronger than before. In November 2022, the organization had the return of sit-down dinners at their new location.

