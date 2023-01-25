BAR HARBOR — On most nights, the storefront at 116 Cottage St. sits quietly and unassumingly. But by 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, there’s an atmosphere shift when the twinkling lights lining the windows illuminate the congregation of community members conversing, laughing and connecting over a homestyle meal.
These face-to-face weekly gatherings at Open Table MDI had been replaced with takeout meals and deliveries since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the in-person community building at the heart of the nonprofit’s mission is back in full swing, and stronger than before. In November 2022, the organization had the return of sit-down dinners at their new location.
“We wanted to make a space that felt really welcome for anyone to come to,” said Executive Director Mahandeva Singh.
Singh and his wife Puranjot Kaur are the organizers of the community suppers at Open Table MDI. For five years, they’ve carefully crafted vegetarian menus, gathered supplies, and prepped and cooked ingredients with the help of a handful of loyal volunteers. Since every plate is given freely, their hard work throughout the week is repaid in gratitude or voluntary donations.
“There’s something innate about a program like this, where you may not be talking about it, and you may not even be actively thinking about it, but somewhere within you, you’re recognizing, oh, this is a basic need and a right to be able to have food,” Singh said.
The impetus to start a food security organization came from a similar program started by Chris Brown called Food For All at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Bar Harbor. After the free weekly suppers ended, Singh said it felt like something had been lost within the community.
Not only was Singh inspired by the blueprint Brown laid, but his Sikh faith – with service to humanity as one of the religion’s core tenants – also called him to the work. “In particular with Sikhs, there is a focus around feeding people,” he said. At the Golden Temple in India, the preeminent spiritual site of Sikhism, upwards of 100,000 are fed every single day.
Singh was spitballing with his wife about the logistics of launching a community supper program when a pastor from a nearby church moved in across their street. At the beginning of 2018, Open Table MDI was born from the basement kitchen of the Bar Harbor Congregational Church and served a total of 35 people. The next week, 80 people showed up.
Through word of mouth and a growing presence on social media, numbers continued to climb until Singh and his small crew were serving an average crowd of 220. From college students to retirees, from progressives to conservatives, sharing a meal at Open Table was the great equalizer.
“It's universal that people want to be together. And there's something magical that happens when you're sharing a meal, where differences that you might have with that person…seem to melt away when you're having some food and listening to music,” Singh said. “The things that might conspire to separate us, all of that seems to dissipate. There’s just community and you realize that you're welcome and that you fit in no matter what.”
After a little more than two years of successful sit-down dinners under their belts, Open Table MDI would close its in-person meetings at the church in March of 2020. The onset of the COVID-19 lockdown would force Singh’s team to get creative and adapt a new approach to feeding the community. And yet, through takeout and deliveries, they fed more mouths than ever before. Singh said they served 300 percent more members between 2019 and 2020 than they had previously.
That year also saw the launch of the MDI Food Access Project. The free boxes filled with healthy meals from Open Table, non-perishable foods from the Bar Harbor Food Pantry and fresh produce from Beech Hill Farm and the Healthy Acadia Gleaning Initiative are distributed to residents of Mount Desert Island, outer islands and Trenton once a week.
For so many who were in economic precarity or just needed the comfort of a nourishing meal during those uncertain times, the neighborhood food security program was their backstop. Claire Bailey, the MDI Food Access project coordinator, said she now prepares an average of 108 boxes each week that feed more than 215 people, with more continuing to sign up for the service.
But as the organization expanded, the refrigeration and storage space available at the church dwindled. Singh said he felt like it was imperative to have his own location, but he didn't know how that was possible. The “for lease” sign in the window of a Cottage Street building gave him his answer.
Upon reaching out to the landlord and stepping foot onto the property, Singh said he immediately envisioned the floor plans for a new Open Table MDI that would include a built-out commercial kitchen and proper dining area. But the question of funding remained.
Unsolicited, the Witham Family Hotels Charitable Fund gave a $100,000 donation to Open Table, which covered the rent and renovation costs and made it all possible. On March 8, 2022, Open Table MDI was fully operating from its new location.
“Some people might say it’s God, or the universe or whatever it is, I have no idea, but things just keep working out,” Singh said.
Despite all the work currently happening at Open Table MDI, Singh said he is still cooking up future plans. One of his ideas consists of a pay-what-you-can restaurant that would operate two or three nights a week. Admittedly, those projects are entirely dependent on volunteers and major donations.
“Volunteers are 100 percent the backbone of OpenTable MDI,” he said. “None of this happens without volunteers.”
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.