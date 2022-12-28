News

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that Congress passed last week includes nearly $6.4 million for Mount Desert Island organizations and projects.

Maine’s U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King were responsible for the inclusion of the MDI funding in the federal spending bill.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you