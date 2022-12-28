WASHINGTON, D.C. — The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that Congress passed last week includes nearly $6.4 million for Mount Desert Island organizations and projects.
Maine’s U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King were responsible for the inclusion of the MDI funding in the federal spending bill.
The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor is getting more than half of the total, $3.5 million, to modernize infrastructure in two mouse production rooms. The lab produces genetically specialized mice, which are distributed to more than 2,000 research organizations around the world.
The MDI Biological Laboratory in Bar Harbor will receive $600,000 to renovate a building on its campus to create a secure, state-of-the-art drug discovery facility.
Water storage
Bar Harbor will receive $1.44 million to help build a water storage tank in the northern, so-called “up-island” part of town and to replace some fire hydrants.
Public Works Director Bethany Leavitt said the exact location of the water tank has not been determined.
“This is to improve water quality and pressure in the up-island area of town and to ensure that we have adequate hydrants for firefighting purposes,” she said.
The entire project is expected to cost about $3.2 million, or roughly $1.8 million more than the federal funding amount.
“The difference will come from the bond that voters approved at this year’s annual town meeting,” Leavitt said. “But I am super thankful we got this [federal] funding to alleviate some of the cost that we had put into the bond. That’s really good for the ratepayers in Bar Harbor.”
Hazardous waste facility
The Acadia Disposal District (ADD) will receive $350,000 to build a facility for collecting and managing household hazardous waste (HHW) and universal waste (UW).
HHW includes a wide range of substances including paint, turpentine, transmission and brake fluids, used antifreeze, oven and drain cleaners, herbicides and pesticides and waste oil. UW includes rechargeable batteries, fever and cooking thermometers, TVs, computers, monitors, printers and certain types of lights.
Since 2005, the ADD has coordinated an annual one-day HHW and UW collection event.
“Although this event has always drawn considerable participation from throughout the region, we believe it captures only a small part of the need,” the ADD said in its request for federal funding last spring.
Tony Smith, chair of the ADD board of directors, said at the time that officials at EMR (Eastern Maine Recycling) in Southwest Harbor had expressed interest in hosting the hazardous waste facility.
“We could keep a lot more of these materials out of the waste stream if we had a local, readily accessible outlet for them,” Smith said.
As of last spring, the estimated cost of developing an HHW and UW collection facility was $436,000. Smith said at the time that if federal funding didn’t cover all the cost, “an option would be to approach the towns and Acadia National Park to ask if they would assist with providing funding for any difference in grant and actual costs.”
Fire safety upgrades
The federal omnibus spending bill includes $386,000 to enable the Southwest Harbor Housing Authority to install a sprinkler system in the 32-unit Ridge Apartments.
“We really want to do that because it’s not a good situation to have disabled folks in a building without fire systems,” said Duane Bartlett, executive director of the MDI and Ellsworth Housing Authorities, which is the umbrella organization for five local housing authorities.
The Mount Desert Housing Authority had requested $225,000 to install sprinklers at the 18-unit Maple Lane Apartments in Northeast Harbor. But the federal spending bill includes only $100,000 for the Maple Lane sprinklers.
“We will be searching for more funding for that because we really want to make it happen,” Bartlett said. “It would be great to have someone come forward to help us out with that.”