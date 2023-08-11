BAR HARBOR — The town’s fire department has received two new pieces of equipment to help put out electrical vehicle and lithium battery fires.
The Bar Harbor Fire Association, a nonprofit group that helps the fire department through fundraising and donations, recently donated a fire blanket and a battery bucket.
When a gasoline-powered vehicle catches fire, firefighters can usually extinguish the flames quickly with water or foam from their fire trucks. Extinguishing fires in electric vehicles, on the other hand, is no easy task.
“Water just isn’t going to do it,” said Bar Harbor Fire Chief Matt Bartlett.
When the lithium batteries that power electric vehicles catch fire, they cannot be put out with liquid or foam and must be smothered. If firefighters have no means to smother the fire, they either must use a massive amount of water over a very long period of time or let the fire burn out, which can cause severe damage to the surrounding area. A fire blanket solves this problem.
“We can deploy this [blanket] very fast,” said Bar Harbor Fire Captain Jai Higgins, who also serves as president of the Bar Harbor Fire Association. “It goes over the vehicle and smothers the fire.”
The fire blanket is fairly new technology that the fire department did not have access to until now. When Bartlett noticed more electric vehicles coming to Bar Harbor, he felt that the department needed to be prepared in case a fire occurred.
“We identified this as a need for the department,” Bartlett said. “It’s just something we wanted to be prepared for.”
The battery bucket works in a similar way to extinguish lithium ion batteries that have caught fire or are at risk of catching fire. The bucket is fireproof with a locking, airtight lid, and is filled with beads that have flame-smothering properties.
The bucket is designed to extinguish small lithium batteries that are often used to power small electric vehicles such as scooters or hoverboards, or electric power tools. For vehicles or tools with small, removable batteries, it makes more sense to remove and smother the battery instead of covering the entire vehicle or tool with the fire blanket, which is large enough to cover an entire car.
“If we have a battery that’s smoking or damaged, what we should do is take this bag of fire smothering material, pour some of the beads in and lock the cover,” Higgins said, explaining how the bucket is used.
The fire department recognized a need for a fire blanket and battery bucket, but since the department is a town entity, it must follow the town’s budgeting cycle. Because the department’s budget was already approved and this current fiscal year had already begun, it could not make the purchases.
The fire association is an independent nonprofit, which means it can fundraise and accept donations throughout the year and provide additional funding to the department when it is needed, even if that falls outside of the town’s budgeting schedule. So the association stepped up to purchase and donate the equipment so the department would not need to wait.
“We try to augment the fire department,” explained Bar Harbor Fire Association treasurer and Bar Harbor Fire Lieutenant Matt Horton. “Our mission is to support the fire department in its mission.”
The Bar Harbor Fire Association originally began as the Bar Harbor Fireman’s Relief Fund and was founded around the time that the fire department was established.
The purpose of the relief fund was to provide financial assistance to firefighters who were injured on the job and needed medical care, and it functioned as a sort of health insurance for firefighters.
“It originally started back in the days when there was no workers comp or insurance,” explained Higgins.
Because most firefighters are now insured, the relief fund took on a new role in recent decades. Its name was changed to the Bar Harbor Fire Association, and it began to use its funding to help the department in other ways.
Although the fire department now has this new equipment to handle electric vehicle and lithium battery fires, crew members urge people to use their lithium batteries safely. Captain Higgins and Chief Bartlett shared some safety tips with the Islander.
“Use proper chargers. You have to use the original charger, not aftermarket ones,” said Higgins on how to safely charge lithium batteries. He also warned against overcharging the batteries and noted the importance of removing a battery from a charger once it is fully charged.
“Don’t put them in the regular trash,” added Bartlett. “We can dispose of them.
Bartlett welcomes any call from residents who have questions about how to safely charge, use and dispose of lithium batteries.