BAR HARBOR — The town has received the numbers on parking revenue for the first five days of the 2024 fiscal year – and business is booming. The parking revenue for July 1-5 was more than double the revenue of those days last year under the old parking rates and hours.
The revenue generated by the town for that time period came to $116,076. The same days last year generated $57,002.
“July definitely will see an uptick in revenue regardless if the rates had not been increased,” said Sarah Gilbert, financial director and interim town manager. “And it's the holiday, so it's expected that it would be more, but we were pleasantly surprised.”
Town Council members voted at their June 20 meeting to implement the recommendation made by the Parking Solutions Task Force to increase parking rates and extend paid parking hours. The new hours and rates went into effect on July 1, which marked the beginning of the new fiscal year.
The former rates, which were $1.50 per hour on the outskirts of town and $2 per hour in the downtown area, were raised to $2 and $4 respectively. Paid parking hours, which were from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays prior to July 1 were extended to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
When council members approved the new parking hours and rates, they also voted to set parking citations at $40. That caused some concern among town officials, who felt that having a citation be less than a full day of parking ($52 for 13 hours in premium spots) would encourage drivers to just risk a citation. However, the town has only given out two parking citations so far.
The town also collected data on the usage of the ParkMobile app, which can be used to pay for parking. Parking purchases through the app account for between 25-28 percent of sales, with the rest being paid for with coins, credit cards or tokens. The average cash transaction for parking was $1.07, the average credit card transaction was $4.34, and the average ParkMobile payment was $3.40, signifying fairly short stays in parking spaces, with high turnover.
The longer paid parking hours and higher rates are estimated to earn the town $1.9 million more in revenue than was generated by parking under the old rates and hours. This money will mostly be used for capital improvement projects in town, to improve road and parking infrastructure.
According to Gilbert, the town plans on using $1.5 million for paving and road improvements, $200,000 for sidewalks and $60,000 for pedestrian and bikeway improvements. The town also plans on paving the paid parking lot, the tennis court parking lot and the dirt lot on Main Street by the athletic fields, on which it will spend $155,000.
The town will also be making the final payment of debt service to purchase the parking meters, as well as an acquisition debt service for the ferry terminal for $185,000. Another $150,000 will be spent on ferry terminal parking lot improvements and land acquisition for future parking opportunities.