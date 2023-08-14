News

Glen Mary Pool

The town of Bar Harbor and the Village Improvement Association are close to signing a new 10-year lease on the Glen Mary wading pool.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

BAR HARBOR — The Village Improvement Association and the town are getting close to signing another lease agreement for the Glen Mary wading pool. The current 10-year lease is set to expire in 2024.

Public Works Director Bethany Leavitt gave updates on the new lease to Parks and Recreation Committee members at their meeting on Aug. 7.