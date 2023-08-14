BAR HARBOR — The Village Improvement Association and the town are getting close to signing another lease agreement for the Glen Mary wading pool. The current 10-year lease is set to expire in 2024.
Public Works Director Bethany Leavitt gave updates on the new lease to Parks and Recreation Committee members at their meeting on Aug. 7.
The lease was amended to include a description of a vegetation management plan, or VMP, as it is referred to in the lease, that outlines the land stewardship responsibilities of the town and the VIA.
The vegetation management plan will be planned and funded by the VIA and will be implemented within one year after the lease agreement has been signed.
“The purpose of the VMP is to guide the maintenance and stewardship of the property, and to bring together the diverse interests in the property, while also capturing current vegetation conditions and public use. The VMP will offer an important opportunity to set collective goals and prioritize actions,” read the lease.
“After review and comment by the Town, the VIA will present the VMP to the Parks and Recreation Committee for public comment and committee review prior to implementation. The VMP is intended to inform and direct the work of the VIA, volunteers, and the Town. Any annual funds needed to implement the final VMP above the amount funded in the Town’s annual budget will be provided by the VIA or deferred to a future budget year.”
The lease also notes that although the town is primarily responsible for maintenance at Glen Mary Park under the lease agreement, the VIA reserves the right to maintain the landscape of the park by trimming trees and other vegetation in accordance with the vegetation management plan.
“I think it's pretty close to the same terms as previously except for the dimension of the vegetation management plan,” Leavitt said. “I think having the vegetative management plan gives us as the town something to understand what our responsibilities are where we didn't have that before.”
The VIA has leased the pool to the town, which manages and maintains it, for decades, but problems with the pool's plumbing have resulted in its closure for two consecutive summers. With the current lease nearing its expiration date, the town and VIA have been slow to do any work on the pool.
Now that a new agreement is in the works, the town and VIA will be able to move forward with plans to repair the pool. The VIA has concepts, which have been shared with Public Works, to redesign and repair the pool so it can be reopened. The Parks and Recreation Committee will work with the VIA throughout the process of implementing those designs.
“The VIA has agreed to put together some concepts that can be shared around as part of the community engagement. I would say I was pretty excited to see some of the things that they had put on the table that they would like to pursue with this committee and with the community in general,” Leavitt told the committee. “That's going to move forward under their purview, and then you guys will all get to work with them through that process.”