BAR HARBOR — Starting in June, Bar Harbor will have more flexibility on how it can spend its parking meter revenue.
Thanks to a recently passed piece of legislation brought to the finish line by Rep. Lynne Williams (D-Bar Harbor), towns and cities in Maine that receive funds through meter fees will be allowed to use the money to offset property taxes or for capital expenditures, which are two uses that had been prohibited.
Before the new law opened up spending, municipalities could only use parking meter revenue to purchase, maintain and police meters; to construct and maintain public ways; and to acquire, construct, maintain and operate public parking areas. No other uses were permitted by statute.
Bar Harbor brought in $2.1 million last year from its parking meters. If voters approve the budget as presented at the town meeting in June, nearly $3.25 million is expected to flow in next year when in-town parking fees double from $2 to $4 an hour. Fees for outer area meters could increase from $1.50 to $2 an hour.
The increase in revenue comes at a time when the town is projecting a double-digit tax hike due to needed infrastructure improvements and rising employee costs.
In testimony submitted in support of the bill’s passage, Town Council member Jill Goldthwait wrote, “It would be an enormous help to our taxpayers if we could use that revenue for capital infrastructure at our town’s discretion, particularly at a time when infrastructure needs are looming large and the costs are staggering.”
Goldthwait pointed to deteriorating school buildings, a need to rehabilitate the town’s water and sewer infrastructure, and the fact that the town is “outgrowing its police department” as fiscal challenges facing Bar Harbor in the near term.
Rep. Williams said that she submitted the bill on behalf of the town, and that while she was surprised that it merely passed along party lines, she is glad to see the town gain control over how the funds can be spent going forward.
Williams said there are 13 other towns in Maine that derive income from parking meter fees and that they will all benefit from the legislation.