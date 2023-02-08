NORTHEAST HARBOR — Four teams with a total of 19 players competed on Sunday in the first hockey tournament at the new skating rink on the tennis courts at the Northeast Harbor Marina.
The teams were the Bar Harbor Bruins, Northeast Harbor Rockets, Southwest Harbor (Chris’s Pond) Tadpoles and Off-Island Moose. The winners were the Tadpoles: Gina Silverman, Olin Rummler, Sean Rhatigan and Abe Noyes.
The format was four-on-four, with one of four the players on the ice having to be a female.
Peter Bronson, the part-time manager of the rink, said it was great that some of the adults on the teams brought their daughters to play and their other children to watch.
“We had brunch all together at the Nor’Easter Pound & Market before the games, and then lunch and the prize giving afterwards,” Bronson said. “The Nor’Easter has promised to match donations to the rink.
“We are also so lucky to have local artist Dan Falt, an avid skater himself, design and make our beautiful trophy. It will be housed at the Nor’Easter.
Bronson said everyone associated with creating the rink, which opened in December, is happy that it has become so popular so quickly.
“We have had hundreds of people coming from as far as Blue Hill over the last weeks to skate, as it seems that this has been a tough winter for good ice,” he said. “Luckily, we have the cooperation of the town of Mount Desert, and the proximity of the harbormaster’s office, where we have access to hot water to maintain the rink in good condition.”
