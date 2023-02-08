News

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Four teams with a total of 19 players competed on Sunday in the first hockey tournament at the new skating rink on the tennis courts at the Northeast Harbor Marina.

The teams were the Bar Harbor Bruins, Northeast Harbor Rockets, Southwest Harbor (Chris’s Pond) Tadpoles and Off-Island Moose. The winners were the Tadpoles: Gina Silverman, Olin Rummler, Sean Rhatigan and Abe Noyes.

