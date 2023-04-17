News

fiberight tour mh (3)

The closed Hampden waste-to-biofuel and recycling plant has a new interested buyer, Innovative Resource Recovery.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

ELLSWORTH — The potential majority owners of the Hampden municipal solid waste facility – now called Municipal Waste Solutions – along with Municipal Review Committee (MRC) board members, fielded questions at a town hall April 13.

Innovative Resource Recovery (Innovate) has entered into an exclusivity agreement with MRC for 90 percent ownership of the facility, sealing the agreement with a $350,000 nonrefundable deposit. The company was recently formed to buy the facility once its due diligence has been completed and approved by global investment company White Oak.