ELLSWORTH — The potential majority owners of the Hampden municipal solid waste facility – now called Municipal Waste Solutions – along with Municipal Review Committee (MRC) board members, fielded questions at a town hall April 13.
Innovative Resource Recovery (Innovate) has entered into an exclusivity agreement with MRC for 90 percent ownership of the facility, sealing the agreement with a $350,000 nonrefundable deposit. The company was recently formed to buy the facility once its due diligence has been completed and approved by global investment company White Oak.
Michael Carroll, MRC's executive director, said 10 parties expressed interest in the plant but Innovate's 90 percent ownership request was the lowest of proposals received.
The exclusivity agreement with Innovate includes a $20 million investment for restarting the plant and operating costs until it is profitable. Innovate would pay $3 million for its majority share of the facility, while MRC would “have a seat at the table” of a five-to-seven-person management team and one MRC staff member in a management role, Carroll said. It also allows for modification and changes in the Fiberight technology now in place.
“From what we’ve seen so far at the Hampden facility, and our experience, the facility has potential,” Innovate’s James Condela said. “We’re extremely excited about the opportunity.”
Condela served as chief executive and financial officer for Continuus Materials, a Texas company that recycles plastic and paper waste into roof cover boards, from 2020-2022, and chief operating officer for Organix Recycling in Illinois for the three previous years, according to his LinkedIn page.
Innovate’s financial backer, White Oak, focuses “on assets that were maybe unloved, unmanaged, similar to the situation here,” said Kevin Hogan, Innovate’s engineer lead.
Municipal Waste Solutions could use some love. The facility, formerly owned by Coastal Resources of Maine, opened in April 2019 and closed down in May 2020 when investors declined to invest additional funds needed to make the plant viable. The plant was then placed into receivership. Since then, MRC has gone through two unsuccessful rounds with buyers who failed to meet agreement terms by deadline.
MRC bought the plant from the receivership’s bondholders for $1.5 million in 2022. It has contracts with 115 communities to process their solid waste and recyclables but has been sending municipal waste to landfills or Penobscot Energy Recovery Co. (PERC) since the plant closed.
“I think there’s a lot of benefits to working together with someone like Innovate,” MRC Board President Karen Fussell said.
But while MRC hopes for a “positive outcome” by the agreement’s June 2 deadline, Fussell also said the MRC has learned from experience.
“We’ve learned we cannot count our chickens before they hatch,” she said. “The MRC’s resources are very limited and can’t support the facility much longer, so these next two months will be very telling.”
The MRC presented its case for a $20 million state loan March 8 before the Environment and Natural Resource Committee in Augusta and is continuing that process, Fussell said, noting the committee was receptive.
“Should [the Innovate agreement] not come to fruition … we do want to make sure we have an alternative in place that will allow us access to the financing needed to start the facility,” Fussell said. “We feel the facility will be profitable enough to pay back principal and interest on a loan.”
Based on its findings during the due diligence process, Innovate has “an eye towards restarting the facility in calendar year 2024,” Condela said. “Over that time, we’ll also be working with local contractors and service providers to execute on those improvements while hiring the necessary operators and staff.”
Currently, Condela and Hogan are the sole employees of Innovate.
Questions from those attending the virtual town hall meeting centered on recycling, Innovate’s viability to purchase and operate the facility and potential technology changes, which nondisclosure agreements barred from discussion.
“This is something they've just started diving into,” Carroll said. “Technologies have advanced quite a bit in the last few years … It’s nice to see them looking at every aspect of the plant.”
Condela said Innovate is looking into each element of the plant and building in its plan to restart the facility.
“We can’t wait till we run out of funds to tell folks we can’t make a go for it,” Fussell said. “It’s going to take a lot of work and a lot of support from everyone out there.”
If neither pathway to reopening is successful, the plant will be sold before the MRC runs out of the $2 million it has in the bank, Fussell said, leaving time for members to find new municipal waste and recycling solutions.