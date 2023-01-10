News

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Maine Seacoast Mission was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the Evelyn S. and K.E. Barrett Foundation that will support initiatives out of the Mission’s Downeast Campus in Cherryfield. The grant will be shared between two Mission programs, the Backpack program, which provides food to children, and the EdGE Summer Literacy program.

“Food security and early literacy programs are both linked to increased success at school. By addressing these supports for learning, the Mission hopes students will be able to excel. We are grateful to the Barrett Foundation for their support of our Backpack and Summer Literacy programs,” said Mission President John Zavodny.