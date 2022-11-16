NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Maine Seacoast Mission was recently awarded a $120,000 grant from the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation to fund the Mission’s Community and Family Engagement program based at the Mission’s Downeast campus in Cherryfield. The program hosts events and connects individuals and families with Maine Seacoast Mission programs and services. From ice skating to healthy cooking classes, these events highlight the Mission’s programs and help families and individuals learn skills they can use in their everyday lives.
This three-year grant award originates from the Sewall Foundation’s Healthy People Healthy Places program. The Sewall Foundation seeks to strengthen collaboration, build capacity, deepen equity, increase shared prosperity and center the voices of those who live and work in the region to create a future that is resilient and adaptive to the changes ahead.
The grant award will support the goal of the Community and Family Engagement program, which is to build knowledge of and support the Mission’s wrap-around services including the food pantry, Good Neighbor Fund, housing rehabilitation and education programs. The grant will support the work of Stephanie Moores, Community and Family Engagement program manager, whose focus is to connect families and individuals to the resources they need. This includes connecting community members to resources they need that the Mission does not offer. Moores also offers family coaching, and in 2021, she worked with 29 families to set and meet goals.
“This award will further fuel our support for Downeast children and their families. The Sewall Foundation has been a steadfast partner in this work for years; we could not be more grateful for their leadership,” said Mission President John Zavodny.