News

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Maine Seacoast Mission was recently awarded a $120,000 grant from the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation to fund the Mission’s Community and Family Engagement program based at the Mission’s Downeast campus in Cherryfield. The program hosts events and connects individuals and families with Maine Seacoast Mission programs and services. From ice skating to healthy cooking classes, these events highlight the Mission’s programs and help families and individuals learn skills they can use in their everyday lives.

This three-year grant award originates from the Sewall Foundation’s Healthy People Healthy Places program. The Sewall Foundation seeks to strengthen collaboration, build capacity, deepen equity, increase shared prosperity and center the voices of those who live and work in the region to create a future that is resilient and adaptive to the changes ahead.