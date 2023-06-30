News

A section of the Hampden municipal waste and recycling facility that closed in 2020. It's new majority owner, Innovative Resource Recovery, estimates the plant will begin accepting waste again in 2024 and be at full capacity in 2025.

ELLSWORTH — The third time’s the charm for the shuttered former municipal waste and recycling facility in Hampden: a contract has been signed between the Municipal Review Committee (MRC) — which oversees waste disposal for 115 Maine towns and owns the facility under subsidiary Municipal Waste Solutions formed to buy the plant — and Innovative Resource Recovery, a company formed by global investment company White Oak.

"This partnership between MRC and Innovative represents a powerful synergy in our mission to build a more sustainable future. By combining our knowledge, experience, and resources, we are poised to transform waste management practices, maximize recycling rates, and promote environmental stewardship within our communities," MRC Board President Karen Fussell said in a June 30 press release.

