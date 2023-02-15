BAR HARBOR — If the Municipal Review Committee (MRC) does not come up with financing to reopen the Hampden waste facility in three to six months, the $80 million plant will not open, MRC Board President Karen Fussell said in a Feb. 7 online town hall meeting.
“We’re at a critical juncture,” Fussell said. “The reality of our situation is we have to resolve in the next three to six months or we will all have to accept the fact that the facility will not process waste.”
The meeting came one week after the MRC ended its period of exclusivity with Revere Capital Advisors, the second prospective financial partner in reopening the facility. The MRC now owns the plant, which has been nonoperational since May 2020 after Coastal Resources of Maine (CRM) defaulted on creditors and loan payments. But it needs money to restart and operate the facility.
Now, as the facility’s closure nears the three-year mark, Fussell and Carroll both said time is of the essence.
Revere Capital is still interested, Fussell said, but given MRC’s “increasingly limited financial capacity,” it also had to look at other options.
Solicitation letters went out to 10 parties that have shown interest starting “a flurry of activity,” MRC Executive Director Michael Carroll said, with four signing nondisclosure agreements. In the solicitation letter, the MRC stated its willingness to modify existing equipment or make significant technical changes. This is the first time the MRC has offered that option.
Responses were due by Feb. 10, with the MRC making its decision by March 1 to the prospective partner for a mid-April closing – if there is a buyer. Otherwise, it will “consider support from MRC members and Augusta,” Fussell said. Members were invited to a Feb. 14 meeting to be held in executive session.
Carroll also pointed to a recent Maine Department of Environmental Protection report stating landfills in Maine will be at capacity in five years.
“Penobscot Energy Recovery Company (PERC) also has capacity issues and its own struggles,” he said.
“Nobody wants our waste going to landfills,” Fussell said.
The MRC is a group of 115 Maine cities and towns that have joined together as a nonprofit organization to manage their municipal solid waste issues. It formed in 1991 while under contract to deliver members’ municipal solid waste to PERC but signed a 15-year contract with Coastal Resources of Maine that began in 2018.
The MRC has invested a total of $9 million in the plant, including $1.5 million to purchase the facility last year and $6 million to build an access road that it signed over to the town of Hampden last year.
Correction
An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the $225/ton tipping fees mentioned by MRC Executive Director Michael Carroll was how much Penobscot Energy Recovery Co. charged for municipal solid waste. The dollar amount referenced the average tipping fee that MRC members are paying on their own for recyclables sent to recycling processors.