MRC Board President Karen Fussell

Municipal Review Committee Board President Karen Fussell speaks to the board, members and the public from the Orono town office during an online town hall meeting Feb. 7.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY ANNE BERLEANT

BAR HARBOR — If the Municipal Review Committee (MRC) does not come up with financing to reopen the Hampden waste facility in three to six months, the $80 million plant will not open, MRC Board President Karen Fussell said in a Feb. 7 online town hall meeting.

“We’re at a critical juncture,” Fussell said. “The reality of our situation is we have to resolve in the next three to six months or we will all have to accept the fact that the facility will not process waste.”

Correction

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the $225/ton tipping fees mentioned by MRC Executive Director Michael Carroll was how much Penobscot Energy Recovery Co. charged for municipal solid waste. The dollar amount referenced the average tipping fee that MRC members are paying on their own for recyclables sent to recycling processors.