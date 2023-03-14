AUGUSTA — The Municipal Review Committee (MRC) needs $20 million to reopen the Hampden waste processing facility and time is running out, board Chair Karen Fussell told members of the Environment and Natural Resource Committee in Augusta last week.
“MRC is down to the end of its resources and if a path to restart funding is not clear by early summer, we will be forced to liquidate the facility. Our time is running perilously short,” Fussell said.
The MRC is responsible for processing the solid waste and recycling of 115 Maine towns. That 110,000 annual tons of waste will end up in a landfill if the Hampden facility is not brought back into operation, Fussell said, because there’s nowhere else for it to go in the state.
Since the plant’s closure in May 2020, waste from its members has gone to landfills and to the Penobscot Energy Recovery Co. (PERC) in Orrington. But PERC doesn’t have the capacity to handle MRC members’ waste and has been diverting its waste to landfills since last November, Fussell said.
At full operation, the Hampden plant can process 180,000 tons of waste annually, she noted. But if $20 million is not found in the next three to four months, the MRC will have to sell the facility “to someone who will not process waste,” she said.
The MRC wants the state to back a loan to bring the plant back online, Fussell told committee members. The MRC is still looking for a buyer – the board passed a board resolution to that effect after meeting with the committee – but to date, the two entities that began the purchase process, one in 2021 when the plant was under receivership and one in 2022 after MRC had bought the facility, never reached the finish line.
“The caring costs for this facility have drained our funds,” Executive Director Michael Carroll said.
The facility is financially viable, Fussell and Carroll told committee members, because the state Department of Environmental Protection has issued a permit allowing the sale of pulp left from processing waste, which the facility previously lacked. In addition, the MRC now wholly owns the building, equipment and land.
“I do think it’s a good facility, and I think that something needs to be done,” Rep. Mike Soboleski (R-Phillips) said. Committee members asked to visit the facility and mentioned drafting legislation to back the loan.
“[The committee] acknowledged there is too much waste going to landfill and that the facility in Hampden offers an opportunity to significantly reduce that,” Fussell said after the meeting.
“At the same time,” she noted, “MRC continues to pursue a private sector financing option … If that happens, we expect it will happen in the next week.”
The Hampden facility cost approximately $80 million to build, using cutting-edge waste-to-biofuel technology developed by Fiberight. It opened in April 2019, but its owner, Coastal Resources of Maine, needed additional investment it couldn’t secure. The plant closed in May 2020 and was placed in receivership.
Then, the MRC bought the facility last August in an arrangement with the bondholders. Since then, the MRC has invested $13 million in the facility, Fussell said, which “includes purchase of the land, development of the road and utilities, maintaining the plant these last three years so it could be reopened, and the $1.5 million cost to purchase the facility from the bondholders.”