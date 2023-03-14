News

AUGUSTA — The Municipal Review Committee (MRC) needs $20 million to reopen the Hampden waste processing facility and time is running out, board Chair Karen Fussell told members of the Environment and Natural Resource Committee in Augusta last week.

“MRC is down to the end of its resources and if a path to restart funding is not clear by early summer, we will be forced to liquidate the facility. Our time is running perilously short,” Fussell said.