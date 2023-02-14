Mount Desert's Presidents' Day garbage collection schedule Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT DESERT — There will be no refuse collection on Monday, Feb. 20, due to Presidents’ Day. Monday’s and Tuesday’s collection will be on Tuesday. There are no other changes for the rest of the week.The town office will also be closed that Monday for the holiday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mount Desert Presidents Day Trash Collection Garbage Collection Recommended for you Popular Council pauses Cruise Ship Committee meetings I can't stay quiet Popular Southwest Harbor eatery closes its doors Local florist labors for love on Valentine's Day Town manager walks away with hefty severance Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists