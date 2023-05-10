MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Lincoln Millstein, founder and writer of the news blog, The Quietside Journal, has been named one of five recipients of this year's Yankee Quill Award for his decades-long career in and influence on journalism in New England.
The awards are given annually by the Academy of New England Journalists through the auspices of the New England Society of News Editors. The Academy said Millstein was chosen to receive the award because of “the major imprint that he has left on local journalism’s digital presence in New England, and far beyond.”
He retired in 2019 as senior vice president and chief of staff to the CEO of Hearst Corporation, where he worked for 13 years. Prior to that he was chief operating officer of New York Times Digital, and he spent 17 years at the Boston Globe, where he was business editor, city editor, features editor and vice president of digital media.
The Academy of New England Journalists noted that Millstein “co-founded Boston.com and shepherded it through its formative years as CEO. He helped build the newspaper industry’s first forays into serious digital news businesses. He went on to run digital for Hearst Newspapers and spearheaded industrywide digital initiatives."
Millstein started The Quietside Journal three years ago as “a news blog on Mount Desert Island written in the tradition of pamphleteers to stir the citizenry toward a common good.”
He calls it “the capstone of my 50-year career.”
He also has described it lightheartedly as “a whimsical and reasonably accurate account of the lives, events and apparitions on the southwestern side of Mount Desert Island.”
But he also now covers and offers his sometimes acerbic opinions on government and politics in all four MDI towns.
Other recipients of this year's Yankee Quill Award are: Steve Curwood, for his “pioneering work in environmental journalism;” Anne Galloway, founder and editor-at-large of VTDigger, for her “contributions to Vermont journalism;” Mal Leary, as “the connection between Maine residents and their state government for 45 years;” and the late Robert Bailey Thomas (1766-1846), founder of the Old Farmer’s Almanac, for his “historic contribution to specialty weather and agriculture journalism.”
