George Geers, chairman, Academy of New England Journalists presents the Yankee Quill Award to Lincoln Millstein on Saturday.

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Lincoln Millstein, founder and writer of the news blog, The Quietside Journal, has been named one of five recipients of this year's Yankee Quill Award for his decades-long career in and influence on journalism in New England.

The awards are given annually by the Academy of New England Journalists through the auspices of the New England Society of News Editors. The Academy said Millstein was chosen to receive the award because of “the major imprint that he has left on local journalism’s digital presence in New England, and far beyond.”

