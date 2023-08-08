AUGUSTA — The July quarterly finance report from Maine Affordable Energy, a ballot action committee opposing the Pine Tree Power referendum, showed an additional $4.8 million donation from Avangrid – Central Maine Power’s parent company.
The contribution brings the company’s total donations to $18.3 million since 2021, making it the top donor to the campaign.
“The proposal to seize CMP and Versant is the most expensive proposal Mainers have ever had to vote on,” said Willy Ritch, executive director of the Maine Affordable Energy Coalition. “We have never been asked to vote on anything that would cost as much as Pine Tree Power.
“It’s a complicated proposal and it costs money to get the information out on this proposal to voters. We could be asking our friends and neighbors to be financing this campaign by making donations but why would we do that since we can get funding from Avangrid?”
The money used for campaign spending, Ritch explained, by law must come from shareholders in the company, and does not directly impact distribution rates for Mainers.
Even so, Pine Tree Power supporters were quick to juxtapose the election spending with the number of Mainers struggling to pay their electric bills. According to reports made in May, CMP issued disconnection notices to over 60,000 Mainers – approximately 10 percent of its customers. According to public advocates, the main cause of these disconnection notices is the historic increase in rates approved by the Maine Public Utilities Commission beginning on Jan. 1 of this year.
The commission approved supply rate increases of roughly 40 percent, citing rising natural gas prices.
While utility companies control transmission, the cost of the energy supply itself is not in the control of these companies.
In June, the Public Utilities Commission approved a 20 percent rate hike for CMP.
Versant Power also reached a settlement with the Public Utilities Commission earlier this year, receiving approval for a 14 percent distribution rate hike beginning July 1 and another 12.5 percent increase in January 2024. According to Andrew Landry, deputy public advocate, the deferment of the second half of the increase was meant to ease the burden on Mainers.
In a June 29 press release from Versant, the company broke down the rate increase to be seen by consumers serviced by the Bangor Hydro District and the Maine Public District. Versant cited “stranded costs” in the increase.
Stranded costs increased because of “the cost of state net energy billing programs, which offer incentives for rooftop, business and community solar energy production,” according to Versant. The increases also are “needed to continue investing in improvements to [the] system to increase its safety and reliability.”
Versant’s parent company has also donated to efforts to oppose the Pine Tree Power initiative.
Maine Energy Progress, the ballot action committee funded by Versant Power and its affiliated interests, released a financial report last month showing roughly $5 million in donations from Versant’s parent company, ENMAX.
The combined donations from Avangrid and ENMAX to these committees this year are nearly $10 million.
Some of these funds have been used for anti-Pine Tree television and online ads. When searching Google for Our Power, the coalition supporting the creation of Pine Tree, the top result is a paid ad for nopinetreepower.org, sponsored by the Maine Affordability Energy Coalition.
Currently, CMP and Versant are the two biggest electric utilities in the state, serving nearly 80 percent of residents. The Pine Tree Power initiative is a push to switch from these investor-owned utilities (IOUs) to a consumer-owned utility (COU) — what would potentially become Pine Tree Power Company.
The vote, which is the third ballot question in this year’s upcoming election, has been controversial among Mainers. While some feel a Pine Tree Power takeover would be a costly move that would fall on the backs of individual citizens, others argue that recent rate hikes, disconnection notices and campaign expenditures indicate a “profit over people” mindset.
“At a time when the utilities sent disconnection notices to [10 percent] of their customers, hiked rates, and failed to provide reliable service, seeing their parent companies put $10 million toward trying to buy Mainers’ votes is a disgrace,” Pine Tree Power campaign manager Al Cleveland said.
According to Cleveland, donations to the Pine Tree Power campaign come from over 1,000 individual donors, 90 percent of whom are Maine residents.
Opponents of Pine Tree Power say the cost of the switch will be more than Mainers can bear. According to Ritch, more than 11,000 Mainers have joined the Maine Affordable Energy Coalition, as well as corporations such as AT&T, Verizon, Tyson, WM Waste Management and the Maine Tourism Association.
In May, 81 former legislators presented formal opposition to the initiative in a letter read during a legislative hearing on the subject.
“Although our reasons vary, as do our political affiliations, we firmly believe that the proposed seizure of the state’s privately owned utilities would increase costs and insert partisan politics into the operation of Maine’s electric grid,” the letter read.
On the other hand, numerous legislators have come out in support of Pine Tree Power, including state Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth), a longtime supporter of the campaign, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Numerous organizations have also joined the cause, including CMP Ratepayers Unite, Maine Equal Justice, Maine Youth for Climate Justice and the Penobscot Nation, among others.
In a statement released after Iberdrola, the larger parent company of CMP and Avangrid, reported a $2.78 billion and 21 percent increase in profit for the first half of 2023, Sanders expressed his support for Pine Tree Power.
“Mainers have a rare chance to take control of an important part of their daily lives,” he said. “Instead of a private power system that last year sent $187 million in profits out of the country, Mainers can have cheaper, more reliable power – and help fight climate change at the same time.”
A study cited by the Maine Affordable Energy Coalition (MAEC) estimates the cost of a grid acquisition will be close to $13.5 billion, and that much of that cost would be put on the shoulders of consumers in the form of tax increases and loss of services.
Further, MAEC contends that the strides made in renewable energy consumption by CMP and Versant would be undermined by a takeover. The multiyear process, the coalition says, would make it increasingly difficult to meet renewable energy goals for the state and would be bogged down by legal processes for years.
Our Power asserts that rates will not increase with the buyout, and Mainers will see an overall savings of nearly $9 billion in the coming years. According to the organization, this would be possible because Pine Tree Power would “finance its infrastructure at 2 to 3 [percent] interest using tax-exempt revenue bonds and use any profits to reinvest in infrastructure.”
Mainers will have the opportunity to vote on the Pine Tree Power question in the November referendum.