CMP transmission tower

A helicopter flies past a Central Maine Power transmission tower.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

AUGUSTA — The July quarterly finance report from Maine Affordable Energy, a ballot action committee opposing the Pine Tree Power referendum, showed an additional $4.8 million donation from Avangrid – Central Maine Power’s parent company.

The contribution brings the company’s total donations to $18.3 million since 2021, making it the top donor to the campaign.