BAR HARBOR — The Maine Department of Transportation (MDOT) has earmarked more than $13 million for improvements to area roads and bridges over the next three years.

The projects are part of the department’s $3.95 billion, three-year state work plan, which includes funding for 2,599 projects around the state. Of those, about 34 are planned for the Mount Desert Island region.

