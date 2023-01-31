BAR HARBOR — The Maine Department of Transportation (MDOT) has earmarked more than $13 million for improvements to area roads and bridges over the next three years.
The projects are part of the department’s $3.95 billion, three-year state work plan, which includes funding for 2,599 projects around the state. Of those, about 34 are planned for the Mount Desert Island region.
As noted in the plan's accompanying documents, the costs of material and labor continue to be 30 percent higher than in pre-pandemic years. Since 2018, construction costs have surged between 40 and 50 percent. The rise in costs has been softened by an increase in federal funding, which is estimated to be $1.75 million, covering 44 percent of the total of work plan items.
Bar Harbor
Of the 11 projects planned for Bar Harbor, five will begin in 2023. Projects include a culvert replacement on Route 102 north of Pine Heath Road, as well as light capital paving (also known as a skim coat of pavement) on portions of Norway Drive and Bay View Drive. An upgrade to a traffic signal on Route 3 is also planned.
Route 3 on the Bar Harbor/ Trenton town line will get 3.37 miles of paving, stretching from the Oak Point Road southeastward.
In 2024 and 2025, MDOT expects to fund improvements to a bridge spanning Cromwell Brook at a cost of $1.5 million. The work will take place on Ledgelawn Avenue just 0.03 of a mile north of White Spruce Road.
Other projects in 2024 and 2025 include:
• Drainage improvements on Route 3 beginning at Eden Street extending east for 0.48 of a mile.
• Drainage improvements on Route 3 beginning 0.02 of a mile north of First South St. and extending north for 0.19 of a mile.
• Drainage improvements on Route 3 beginning at Park Street and extending south 0.85 of a mile to Schooner Head Road.
• Develop and implement safety improvements along West Street Extension and the Acadia National Park entrance. (This project is awaiting a federal discretionary grant and will not proceed until it is awarded.)
• Pavement resurfacing beginning 0.04 of a mile north of Derby Lane and extending south 4.880 miles.
Cranberry Isles
The Cranberry Isles will receive $50,000 in 2023 as direct payments to the Cranberry Isles Ferry to offset transportation costs.
Mount Desert
The town of Mount Desert will see three projects completed in 2023, including highway improvements on Route 3 beginning 0.01 of a mile east of Upper Dunbar Road and extending south 0.66 of a mile; light capital paving on Route 3 beginning at Upper Dunbar Road and extending southwest 3.55 miles to Route 198; and light capital paving on Route 198 beginning at Peabody Drive and extending 0.83 of a mile.
In 2024 and 2025, a $5.7 million replacement of Babson’s Bridge is scheduled to take place. When this project appeared on the list last year, its projected cost was $2.77 million.
Southwest Harbor
There is one project listed in Southwest Harbor over the next three years and it is expected to take place in 2024/25.
On Route 102, beginning 0.07 of a mile north of Apple Lane and extending south 0.27 of a mile, there will be highway improvements made.
Swan’s Island
The Swan’s Island Crew Quarters will be expanded in 2024. A one- to two-bedroom addition is planned at a cost of $600,000. When the project was announced in last year’s work plan, the estimated cost was $331,000.
The quarters are maintained by the state’s ferry service and houses ferry pilots who service the island while on duty.
Tremont
There is one project planned for Tremont this year on the Shore Road. MDOT will perform a slope stabilization project beginning 0.16 of a mile north of Earl’s Way and extending north 0.04 of a mile and continuing on Route 102A for 0.06 of a mile.