MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Nursing Association is hosting its first Chowdafest and Silent Auction from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.
Guests can sample chowder from 12 local culinary artisans and vote for their favorite one. MDNA has launched an online silent auction until March 21, but there will be more items available at the in-person auction.
MDNA Communications Coordinator Angela Balacco said the organization has run silent auctions in the past, but due to staffing constraints, there has not been one in four years. She said all prizes, ranging from kayaks to airline and concert tickets to jewelry, have been donated.
In addition to the chowder and silent auction, there will also be live music, games and door prizes available for the first 25 attendees. Tickets can be purchased at the event for $10 per person or $20 for a family.
All proceeds go to support MDNA, the only home health care agency on MDI. Balacco said fundraising events are essential for the organization to operate.
“If we were to operate just based on insurance reimbursements, that would put us at a 34 percent deficit annually,” Balacco said. One-third of our entire budget has to come from fundraising just to keep our doors open.”
For the last seven years, MDNA has hosted the Stethoscope Open, a fall fundraiser at the Northeast Harbor Golf Club. Balacco said she is hoping to run the Chowdafest and Silent Auction as an annual event.
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.