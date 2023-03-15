News

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Nursing Association is hosting its first Chowdafest and Silent Auction from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.

Guests can sample chowder from 12 local culinary artisans and vote for their favorite one. MDNA has launched an online silent auction until March 21, but there will be more items available at the in-person auction.

