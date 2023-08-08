News

BAR HARBOR — At the recent 2023 annual meeting of the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory, lab President Hermann Haller unveiled a $45 million, five-year strategic plan to expand the postdoctoral training program, recruit and retain outstanding faculty, expand education and technological initiatives and modernize the campus.

With the appointment of Halyna Shcherbata, whose research focuses on gene expression and regeneration, the number of year-round research groups reached 10. Over the next five years, Haller plans to bring this number to 15 – a number comparable to the size of a Max Planck Institute, world-renowned research institutes focused on science and technology.

