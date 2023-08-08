BAR HARBOR — At the recent 2023 annual meeting of the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory, lab President Hermann Haller unveiled a $45 million, five-year strategic plan to expand the postdoctoral training program, recruit and retain outstanding faculty, expand education and technological initiatives and modernize the campus.
With the appointment of Halyna Shcherbata, whose research focuses on gene expression and regeneration, the number of year-round research groups reached 10. Over the next five years, Haller plans to bring this number to 15 – a number comparable to the size of a Max Planck Institute, world-renowned research institutes focused on science and technology.
Central to successfully expanding, said Haller, is collaborating. While collaboration has always been a key component of MDIBL’s success, collaborations in the lab’s first 110 years revolved around visiting scientists and their research groups coming to MDIBL in the summer to conduct their own research. Now these scientists blend their research with that of permanent faculty.
The INBRE (Idea Network for Biological Research Excellence) program not only is important for MDIBL, said Haller, but also provides biomedical education and funding for students and faculty at public and private colleges in Maine as well as those at medical research labs in Maine. Since 2004, INBRE funds have totaled more than $80 million, and the lab has recently submitted a renewal grant. In addition to sponsoring the annual Maine Biological and Medical Science Symposium and providing grants to students and faculty, INBRE also funds short courses during the academic year; these are taught by faculty from MDIBL and member institutions.
While MDIBL is not a degree-granting institution, it has recently partnered with graduate schools, including the University of Maine and those at Hanover and Heidelberg in Germany. Students from these universities conduct their graduate research in the labs of MDIBL scientists but receive their degrees from their home institutions. Successfully running labs and attaining research grants – the work of principal investigators – requires having graduate students and postdoctoral fellows conducting bench research. Haller calls grad students the “lifeblood” of a research institution, and part of the five-year plan is building a dormitory for grad students. In the last few years, the lab has renovated and winterized eight of its cottages for postdocs and their families.
Fifteen years ago as it expanded its year-round research program, MDIBL opened the Morris and Davis labs. While support from these two families remains strong, said Haller, to thrive, MDIBL must seek additional critical support, for in the coming years it will have to build a new research building and expand its animal facility.
MDIBL’s new division, MDI Bioscience, is initially focusing on potential drugs to treat diseases of the kidney but will expand to include drugs that target diseases affecting other organ systems such as the heart, liver, metabolic conditions and neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s. In December, Congress appropriated $600,000 to MDI Bioscience to renovate and retrofit a historic lab building.
“By using the unique research expertise available at the MDI Biological Laboratory,” said director Jim Strickland, “we are well positioned to bring novel technologies to the field of drug discovery, leading to a more efficient, effective and targeted approach to developing new medicines that address chronic disease and illness. I am confident that Maine can be a leader in that effort.”