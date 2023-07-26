BAR HARBOR — In reviewing the 125-year history of the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory, emeritus director David Evans used a series of milestones ranging from the lab’s founding and scientific accomplishment to the role of women there.
Rather than attempting to summarize the accomplishments of the many MDIBL scientists who conducted research on the kidney, liver, heart, lung and eye of marine species, Evans chose to focus on scientific milestones that led to long-term research programs – milestones that included the role of renal secretion, discovery of the function and physiology of the shark rectal gland, thiazide diuretics and molecular biology.
In 1898, MDIBL was established when John Sterling Kingsley, a biology professor at Tufts College, rented a cottage in South Harpswell so that his students could spend the summer studying marine species. The labs were on the first floor of the cottage while students slept on the second floor.
In 1920, Princeton University professor Ulric Dahlgren, whom Evans considers to be the true founder of MDIBL, was elected president of the Harpswell Laboratory Corporation, and in 1921 accepted an invitation from George Dorr, founder of Acadia National Park, to move the lab to its present location in Salsbury Cove.
Evans attributes much of the research success of MDIBL over the years to clinicians and biologists working together on similar topics. But not only did they work together, they also socialized together – something Evans describes as “unique.”
With the 1920s came the beginnings of MDIBL’s international reputation. Margaret and Warren Lewis came from South Harpswell to Salisbury Cove with their three children in 1924. Margaret was the first scientist to culture living cells from a mammalian organ, and Warren, a member of the National Academy of Science and an eminent embryologist, is credited with using time-lapse photography to show cellular structure and function.
In 1926, E.K. Marshall, a professor of physiology at Johns Hopkins, came to the lab to study the goosefish, a marine model that enabled him to unequivocally show that vertebrate kidneys can secrete substances into the urine. Marshall’s work signaled the beginning of MDIBL’s long and successful history of research on kidney function.
Following World War II when the lab barely had money to reopen and repair facilities, including its dock, another kidney specialist – Roy Forester who was then director – solicited money from wealthy summer residents to rebuild and fully reopen. For the next 25 years, MDIBL became, in Forester’s words, “the summer mecca of the kidney world.”
In the 1950s, Wendell Burger, a professor from Trinity College in Hartford, discovered that the shark rectal gland can secrete a fluid that is even saltier than seawater.
Larry Renfro showed that the absorption of Na and Cl (salt) by the flounder bladder was coupled, that is the two (Na and Cl) go together. John Stokes showed that this coupled sodium chloride transport was the site of action of thiazide diuretics.
Through research and a series of lectures, Ed Benz in 1988 introduced the tenets of molecular biology to the lab – a focus that underlays the work of Steve Hebert who cloned a thiazide-sensitive sodium-chloride co-transporter from flounder and Biff Forbush who cloned the Na/K/2Cl transporter from the shark rectal gland. This transporter plays a critical role in salt reabsorption in the mammalian kidney.
The scientific and administrative contributions of several women was another milestone. In 1952, Bodil Schmidt-Nielsen, who studied amphibian kidney functions, was recruited by Homer Smith. Schmidt-Nielsen in 1970 established the first year-round research group and was the first woman president of the American Physiological Society. Helen Cserr studied the formation of cerebral spinal fluid and the blood-brain barrier in marine organisms, while Gloria Callard examined reproductive endocrine control in eels and dogfish shark.
In 2000, Patricia Hand became the administrative director; during her tenure, she obtained two grants that not only provide support to several Maine colleges, internships for Maine students at member colleges, MDIBL and The Jackson Laboratory but also sponsor the Maine Biological and Medical Science Symposium. These two grants, one of which is ongoing, have brought in $87 million.
Recruited from Jackson Lab in 1999, Jeri Bowers established a professional development office, forged better connections with state officials and increased the endowment from $1 million to approximately $5 million.