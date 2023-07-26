News

MDI Bio Lab

An early group of MDI Biological Laboratory scientists study area clam flats.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MDIBL

BAR HARBOR — In reviewing the 125-year history of the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory, emeritus director David Evans used a series of milestones ranging from the lab’s founding and scientific accomplishment to the role of women there.

Rather than attempting to summarize the accomplishments of the many MDIBL scientists who conducted research on the kidney, liver, heart, lung and eye of marine species, Evans chose to focus on scientific milestones that led to long-term research programs – milestones that included the role of renal secretion, discovery of the function and physiology of the shark rectal gland, thiazide diuretics and molecular biology.