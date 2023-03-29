MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — MDI Wheelers, a nonprofit group that plans to offer elderly and disabled community residents free rides on specially adapted, electric-assisted adult tricycles on carriage roads in Acadia National Park this summer, is looking for volunteers.
Volunteers are needed to pedal and steer the trikes. And for each trip, two people are needed to ride their own bikes, one in front and one in the back of the trikes, to ensure safety. Others are needed for scheduling the rides, handling data entry and driving the trikes on a trailer to and from the starting point.
For anyone who might be interested in volunteering, an information and “meet the trike” session will be held Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. in the Mellon Room at the Northeast Harbor Library.
The mission of MDI Wheelers is to provide a fun and safe outdoor experience for people who can no longer get out and enjoy Acadia on their own.
“We’re modeling much of what we’re doing after the Portland Wheelers, who are mentoring us and also being very generous,” said MDI Wheelers President Dave Edson. “They have sold us the two trikes that we have at about half of the replacement price.”
In addition to the information session for potential volunteers, Edson said, “We are planning sessions with Birch Bay Village and the Ellsworth/MDI Housing Authority to see if any of their residents might be interested in being riders.”
Last summer, MDI Wheelers conducted about 20 proof-of-concept rides on Acadia’s carriage roads. The group recently received a special use permit from the park to take trike riders on the carriage roads this year starting in mid-May and going through the end of September.
“The local staff here at Acadia has really bent over backwards to help us,” Edson said.
Training for MDI Wheelers volunteers will be conducted in the first two weeks of May.
Most of the trike trips, which will last no more than an hour, will begin and end at the Eagle Lake boat ramp off Eagle Lake Road. A few trips might begin and end at Duck Brook Bridge.
Art Worster, vice president and treasurer of MDI Wheelers, said the group’s volunteers won’t be providing any personal care to trike riders because they will not be trained to do so and because of liability issues.
“Riders will have to come with someone who can get them from their vehicle into the trike’s seat and then off the trike and back into their vehicle afterwards,” he said.
