MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — MDI Wheelers, a nonprofit group that plans to offer elderly and disabled community residents free rides on specially adapted, electric-assisted adult tricycles on carriage roads in Acadia National Park this summer, is looking for volunteers.

Volunteers are needed to pedal and steer the trikes. And for each trip, two people are needed to ride their own bikes, one in front and one in the back of the trikes, to ensure safety. Others are needed for scheduling the rides, handling data entry and driving the trikes on a trailer to and from the starting point.

