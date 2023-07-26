BAR HARBOR — Residents of towns on Mount Desert Island and the communities of Cranberry Isles, Swan’s Island and Frenchboro can get smart cards and tokens for use of municipal paid parking spaces in town at a 50 percent discount.
Along with changing the rate structure and enforcement hours, the Town Council recently approved the discount plan for residents of Bar Harbor, Mount Desert, Southwest Harbor and Tremont and islands.
Those wishing to get the discount must appear in person at the town Finance Department in the municipal building and have approved identification such as Maine driver’s license or a utility bill statement to prove residency. Resident smart card sales are limited to one per transaction.
Smart cards, similar to gift cards, can be loaded with funds, $10 at minimum, for use at all Bar Harbor parking meters and kiosks. Qualified residents will be charged only half of the amount loaded onto the card. Fund balances on the reloadable cards never expire.
The smart cards have a picturesque photo with the town logo on one side and the directions for use on the reverse.
One-dollar parking tokens are accepted in all meters and kiosks. They are available in packages of 10 and 25. Qualified residents, as noted above, can purchase 10 for $5 and 25 for $12.50.
The finance office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays.
In addition, Bar Harbor residents and employees who have registered their vehicles via the town’s online parking portal are eligible to park on designated “permit only” side streets for free.
Parking meter and kiosk payments can also be made, and extended, via the ParkMobile App. Note, however, that the resident discount is not available via the app.
The new rates for parking, which are on par with other Maine seasonal communities, are $2 per hour outside the immediate downtown and $4 per hour in the core downtown. Those went into effect on July 1.
Hours of enforcement are from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon until 9 p.m. on Sunday. The fine for overtime parking is $40.
Paid parking in downtown Bar Harbor runs from May 15 to Oct. 30.
Questions can be directed to the Finance Department at (207) 288-5096.