BAR HARBOR — As Hurricane Lee approaches Mount Desert Island, communities are bracing for landfall. For residents, this means emergency preparedness. For visitors, it might mean an abrupt end to their vacation.

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday released a list of cruise ship cancelations due to the forecast. The ships, which were scheduled to make port daily through Saturday, are no longer coming here. They include The Norwegian Escape, the Vista, the Pearl Mist’s and the Caribbean Princess.