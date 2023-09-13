BAR HARBOR — As Hurricane Lee approaches Mount Desert Island, communities are bracing for landfall. For residents, this means emergency preparedness. For visitors, it might mean an abrupt end to their vacation.
The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday released a list of cruise ship cancelations due to the forecast. The ships, which were scheduled to make port daily through Saturday, are no longer coming here. They include The Norwegian Escape, the Vista, the Pearl Mist’s and the Caribbean Princess.
As for scheduled community events, the Bar Harbor Bank and Trust Half Marathon and 5K, put on by MDI YMCA, is scheduled for Saturday. With Lee expected to make landfall that day, Y staff are watching the weather patterns and hoping that a cancellation can be avoided.
“At this moment, we have not called it yet,” said Y CEO Ann Tikkanen. “Community safety and community risk assessment is first and foremost on our minds.”
Tikkanen said the half marathon has never been canceled before. She said that the Y is in contact with Acadia National Park to make sure that the proper resources will be available for the race if it goes ahead, and that they are closely monitoring updates from NOAA to see if the forecast worsens.
While the official call to cancel or continue will not be made until later this week, the Y has been contacted by concerned participants who are traveling to Bar Harbor. Rescheduling the race would be difficult, since several hundred participants are registered and have already made travel plans.
“We have received a number of phone calls from competitors who are flying in or driving to the island,” Tikkanen said. “We've already subscribed to over 400 people.”
Events aside, residents with boats are also preparing for the bad weather and are seeking protection for their vessels. Local boat yards and mooring fields are filling up with boat owners looking for a safe place to store their boats for the duration of the hurricane.
“Our mooring field is full because we're known to be protected out here, and we're hauling boats like crazy,” said Allison Pinkham, office manager at the Henry R. Abel Yacht Yard. “Mooring balls have been checked and floats have been checked. At this time, we’re full mooring-wise and hauling-wise. We're going to batten down the hatches.”
“We started late last week calling customers to give them a heads up,” added Kirk Ritter, general manager of Hinckley Yacht Services. “As things developed, Monday morning, first thing, we started hauling boats at a high rate. Yesterday we hauled boats for 12 hours straight.”
Ritter noted that storm preparation has caused a scramble all along the coast, and anyone who is able is trying to get their boats protected before the weekend. While Hinckley has a lot of space to haul boats, Ritter said that they are quickly running out of room due to the rush.
“We’re still hauling. Fortunately, we've got about 17 acres here,” Ritter said. “We will be at capacity by the end of the day tomorrow. Like other yards, we’re turning away people. We've already hauled 50 [boats] and I’ve got a waitlist of 50 more.”
More important than boats, however, is making sure that island residents and their families stay safe during the storm.
Andrew Sankey, director of the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency, shared some of the concerns that the county has for the impending weather. He said that flooding of road surfaces and high winds are likely to be the biggest problems faced by Hancock County residents.
Heavy rain and high winds can result in power outages and compromised utility services. Transportation could also be hampered due to flooding roads and downed debris.
“We want folks to be prepared with the essentials that they may need,” Sankey said. “Make informed decisions, don't take unnecessary risks, don’t drive through floodwaters.”
Sankey also noted that making use of emergency supplies should be done so carefully and safely. He noted that improper use of generators or candles during a power outage could easily make a bad situation worse by causing carbon monoxide poisoning or a fire.
“If you need to make use of emergency generation and emergency lighting, do so safely,” Sankey advised.
Sankey also advised that in addition to standard emergency supplies, those who require life-sustaining medication should make sure that they have enough to last through an extended period. He also stressed the importance of communication and checking in on others to ensure safety and being aware of other people’s whereabouts before and after the storm.
“In the aftermath of the storm, check on your neighbors and loved ones,” Sankey said. “Let people know that you're safe and let people know where you’re sheltering in the storm.”