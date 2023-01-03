BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Marathon Half & Relay has awarded gifts and grants totaling $17,000 to 17 organizations on Mount Desert Island and Cranberry Isles.
Acadia Wildlife, The Common Good Community, Open Table MDI, Bar Harbor Food Pantry, Harbor House Community Service Center, Island Housing Trust, Abbe Museum, Mount Desert Island YMCA, MDI Search & Rescue, The Neighborhood House, Island Connections, Friends of Acadia, SPCA of Hancock County, Mount Desert Island Hospital, Maine Seacoast Mission, Healthy Acadia and the Cranberry Island Community Center Ladies Aid Society have each been awarded $1,000.
The marathon board of directors decided which organizations would receive funding. “We basically went down the list of suitable recipients and kind of talked about each one in depth and what they mean to us. The vote for each of them was unanimous across the board,” said marathon founder Gary Allen. Last year, the 19th year of the marathon, brought the cumulative amount donated to $443,631.
Since the race’s inception in 2002, all the race sponsor proceeds have benefited nonprofit organizations. MDI Marathon has also always hosted a pre-race pasta dinner, profits from which add to the donations. In 2009, the marathon added a fundraising component called the Beyond the Finish Line Campaign that allows participants to meet individual fundraising goals. The Charity Bibs program began in 2010 and challenges runners to fulfill a nominal fundraising commitment in exchange for the opportunity to sign up for the race after general registration has closed.
“It has always been a goal to leave more than footprints where we run,” said Allen, who has seen marathons transform the communities that host them.
“I think that a lot of people don't quite get the power of activating a large group of people, like runners, to come to an area and stay in hotels and contribute and all the economy-building things that it does,” said Allen, who is also the founder of the Millinocket marathon. Since its founding, the Millinocket marathon has brought in over $2.8 million to the local economy.
Here on MDI, the runners and their audience bring business to multiple area towns. It has also always been a goal of Allen’s to bring the entire island community together instead of just focusing on one town. The marathon course weaves through Bar Harbor, Northeast Harbor, Somesville and Southwest Harbor.
“We've really poured ourselves into making something that will hopefully stand the test of time,” said Allen. “We keep getting better at it and we're learning and trying to make the marathon make a difference.”
The organizations getting the money are local, so the money raised stays nearby. “We know these funds will directly impact the communities where we live,” Allen said.
This year will be the 20th year of the marathon. Runners will come from all over the country to complete the 26.2 miles on Oct. 15. More information on the marathon, fundraising and this year’s race can be found at www.runmdi.org.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.