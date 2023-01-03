News

MDI Marathon 2022

Runners take off down Bar Harbor’s Main Street Oct. 16, 2022, for the annual Mount Desert Island Marathon, Half & Relay. This was the first running of the race since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Marathon Half & Relay has awarded gifts and grants totaling $17,000 to 17 organizations on Mount Desert Island and Cranberry Isles.

Acadia Wildlife, The Common Good Community, Open Table MDI, Bar Harbor Food Pantry, Harbor House Community Service Center, Island Housing Trust, Abbe Museum, Mount Desert Island YMCA, MDI Search & Rescue, The Neighborhood House, Island Connections, Friends of Acadia, SPCA of Hancock County, Mount Desert Island Hospital, Maine Seacoast Mission, Healthy Acadia and the Cranberry Island Community Center Ladies Aid Society have each been awarded $1,000.

