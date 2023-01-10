News

MDI hospital ED nurses

Registered nurses in Mount Desert Island Hospital’s emergency department.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI HOSPITAL

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island Hospital Emergency Department has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, a health care experience solutions and services company. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.

According to a press release sent to the Islander last week, as a winner of this award, MDI Hospital’s Emergency Department is in the top 5 percent of health care providers in delivering patient experience in the last year. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.