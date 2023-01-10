BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island Hospital Emergency Department has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, a health care experience solutions and services company. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.
According to a press release sent to the Islander last week, as a winner of this award, MDI Hospital’s Emergency Department is in the top 5 percent of health care providers in delivering patient experience in the last year. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.
“As a critical access, rural hospital in a tourism hub of Maine, our Emergency Department handles the unique challenge of caring for an expanded summer population and a small, tight-knit residential community,” said Chrissi Maguire, president/CEO of MDI Hospital. “Every doctor, nurse and volunteer in our ED serves each patient who comes through our doors with kindness and compassion, whether they are visiting from a thousand miles away or grew up right down the road. We are so proud of this award and our ED staff for living our mission each day, delivering critical access to quality care.”