News

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Island Historical Society is expanding its staff and has hired Lisa Taplin Murray as its new assistant director, a position created in response to the organization’s continued growth in collections, collaborations and programming.

Murray will work with elementary and high school students, helping them use primary source documents to learn more about island history, in addition to managing the Society’s membership and two historic campuses. She will also provide support for public programming. So far in 2022, the Society’s programs have reached over 1,700 people.