MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Island Historical Society is expanding its staff and has hired Lisa Taplin Murray as its new assistant director, a position created in response to the organization’s continued growth in collections, collaborations and programming.
Murray will work with elementary and high school students, helping them use primary source documents to learn more about island history, in addition to managing the Society’s membership and two historic campuses. She will also provide support for public programming. So far in 2022, the Society’s programs have reached over 1,700 people.
“The MDI Historical Society’s programs contribute a holistic understanding of the issues, traditions and stories interwoven into our communities and foster a deeper understanding of our present culture and options for the future,” Murray said.
Murray has worked on MDI for over 20 years, including at the Abbe Museum, Pemetic Elementary School, Southwest Harbor Public Library and as library director at Bass Harbor Memorial Library. She is an avid hiker and kayaker, and often heads over to Gotts Island to spend time at her family’s camp. She lives with her husband and two sons in Bass Harbor.
The Mount Desert Island Historical Society’s mission is to foster meaningful engagement with the histories of MDI. For more information on membership and events, or to learn more about the Society’s collections, visit www.mdihistory.org.