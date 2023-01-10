News

BAR HARBOR — Desiree Sirois remembers what it was like to travel, somewhat begrudgingly, with her mother to volunteer at a food bank when she was only about 10 or 11 years old.

“It really opened my eyes,” said Sirois, who is now a physical education and wellness teacher and cross-country coach at Mount Desert Island High School. “Throughout my life, I continued to seek it out. In college, I did Habitat for Humanity, I did student council, I did the community service clubs.”

