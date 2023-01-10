BAR HARBOR — Desiree Sirois remembers what it was like to travel, somewhat begrudgingly, with her mother to volunteer at a food bank when she was only about 10 or 11 years old.
“It really opened my eyes,” said Sirois, who is now a physical education and wellness teacher and cross-country coach at Mount Desert Island High School. “Throughout my life, I continued to seek it out. In college, I did Habitat for Humanity, I did student council, I did the community service clubs.”
Service became a foundational part of Sirois’ life because she was exposed to it early on. And while she has brought some of that passion for service to her time at the high school by running the MDIHS Interact Club for many years now, she has finally got the chance to bring that commitment to, and experience with, service at a young age into the classroom.
“What it’s trying to do is build more of a foundation of educating for service within the walls of the high school community and really creating that access for community service to not be so intimidating and less veiled,” Sirois said of the class, now halfway through the first year it has ever been offered to students. “And I think once service becomes a habit, kids will continue it in their life.”
While students at the high school are required to fulfill either 15 or 20 hours of community service each year, it’s not always easy to find opportunities if, let’s say, a student is unable to travel on their own. There can also be an intimidation factor, say Sirois, that often prevents kids from really getting involved at optimum levels. So the class aims to remove some of those barriers by getting kids out into the community on a regular basis and building connections with a number of different organizations.
“I’m leading these kids to these connections so that hopefully in the future they try to do it on their own,” said Sirois. “It’s like building a connection but also building that model of educating for service.”
So far, the class has participated in a number of different service projects across a variety of demographics and areas of need. Students have volunteered time filling boxes at the food pantry and have helped to cook meals for Open Table’s MDI Food Access Project. They have also worked on art projects with “preschool buddies” at the YWCA, cleaned up trash on the high school’s campus, wrote Christmas cards to residents in nursing homes and baked cookies for kids in the backpack project.
Sirois hopes that, if kids can experience a wide range of ways to help their community, they will eventually find one that they are passionate about and want to continue doing going forward.
“If you like to bake, you can take the passion that you have for baking and you can actually do something good with it,” said Sirois. “I think that’s really cool to see that it doesn’t have to take money, you can take a couple of pieces of paper and make a couple of cards. I want them to know that it doesn’t cost money to serve and help others.”
Students do receive a standard grade for the class based off obvious factors such as involvement but also on things like respect, etiquette and responsibility. Sirois says the values that the class tries to instill are consistent with the rest of the curriculum offered by the physical education and wellness team.
“We obviously always have that standard of class and representation and respect, and personal responsibility is really important in the classes that we teach in our department. Safety, responsibility, respect and etiquette above all else.”
While the class is designed to help students improve their relationship with the concept of community service, and to acquaint them with the benefits that come along with helping others, Sirois believes it will also help the community make better sense of a part of the population that can, at times, be difficult to understand: teenagers.
“What we’ve found is, with teenagers, people don’t know teenagers and they don’t see them interacting during the school day,” said Sirois. “So, if we can be out in the community in a positive way, I think we’re creating these intergenerational relationships in our community that hopefully connect us a little more…I think that we forget sometimes that teenagers are doing some cool stuff and it’s not just the adults, and it’s not just sports games. They’re doing these great extracurriculars, but they’re also doing other things during the school day, which is great.”
Ultimately, according to Sirois, the class is about helping students develop not just academically or athletically but also as whole individuals.
“We’re humans, and we have that desire to be connected to one another. And you can be the smartest person in the room, but if you don’t know how to connect to other people and create relationships, there’s a missing piece there.”