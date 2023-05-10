News

BAR HARBOR — A pared-down concept design for Mount Desert Island High School’s renovation project has been approved by the school’s Board of Trustees, but further planning is on the back burner while the school deals with leakage from one of its wastewater containment lagoons.

“We recognize that in the short term we have to prioritize what’s happening with the wastewater system,” Principal Matt Haney said.

