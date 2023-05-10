BAR HARBOR — A pared-down concept design for Mount Desert Island High School’s renovation project has been approved by the school’s Board of Trustees, but further planning is on the back burner while the school deals with leakage from one of its wastewater containment lagoons.
“We recognize that in the short term we have to prioritize what’s happening with the wastewater system,” Principal Matt Haney said.
The original renovation plan included the addition of a second story to the library, additional science and math classrooms, creation of a new main entrance and entrance hall, new main office space and associated changes. The estimated cost was $26.5 million.
Haney and the Board of Trustees liked the plan but decided that the cost might be too steep for MDI taxpayers, so they asked the architects of Oak Point Associates to whittle it down. In response, the architects reduced the scope of the project, bringing the estimated price tag down to about $15 million.
“The modified plan includes a complete renovation of the library in its current footprint,” Haney said.
“It doesn’t create a second story or add a lot of square footage to the library. But it makes different use of the space, and it reimagines the use of some of the smaller rooms off of the library, making one of the larger ones into a classroom-size meeting area. It interplays with the [adjacent interior] courtyard and interjects more natural light and access.”
Haney said the modified renovation plan still calls for a makeover of the high school’s main entrance.
“But it wouldn’t be the grand entryway that was in the original proposal,” he said. “People would still come in at basically the same spot where they do now, but the entryway would be redesigned to be more obvious and more welcoming.
“Along with that would be a new main office area, and near that would be a new student lounge.”
An interior staircase would be moved to the end of the building to create space for one new classroom on each floor.
Upstairs, the science classroom/labs would have new fixtures and furniture, and there would be a modern preparation room between each of them.
Haney said an advantage of the new, less ambitious renovation plan is that it would cause much less disruption over a shorter period of time.
As for how the renovation project would be paid for, Haney said it might be a bond issue. But he added, “We’re also putting together a committee to explore private fund raising, so we can offset the cost to the public of such a building project.”
