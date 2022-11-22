News

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert School Committee has sent a number of architects a request for qualifications (RFQ) for developing design plans and cost estimates for renovations and additions to Mount Desert Elementary School.

School Committee Chair Brian Henkel said in a recent memo to Town Manager Durlin Lunt, “The scope of services is anticipated to include removal and replacement of a storage building, updated patio space and playground area, window replacement, insulation, brick work, roof assessment, athletic field drainage, restroom upgrades for gender equity, gymnasium upgrades, dedicated pre-K facilities and kitchen renovations.”

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you