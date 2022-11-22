MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert School Committee has sent a number of architects a request for qualifications (RFQ) for developing design plans and cost estimates for renovations and additions to Mount Desert Elementary School.
School Committee Chair Brian Henkel said in a recent memo to Town Manager Durlin Lunt, “The scope of services is anticipated to include removal and replacement of a storage building, updated patio space and playground area, window replacement, insulation, brick work, roof assessment, athletic field drainage, restroom upgrades for gender equity, gymnasium upgrades, dedicated pre-K facilities and kitchen renovations.”
Dec. 23 is the deadline for architects to submit their qualifications for the design work to the School Committee.
Henkel said the last significant renovations at the school were completed about two decades ago, and the final payment on the debt for that project is included in the school’s current budget.
He told Lunt that the School Committee would like to work with the town to include improvements to the town’s public swimming pool and basketball courts that are adjacent to the school as part of the school’s renovation projects.
“As MDES moves forward with the renovation process, a collaboration with the town can provide a coordinated approach to design that ensures a more effective and efficient use of this shared space and potential cost savings in professional services,” Henkel wrote.
