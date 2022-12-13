This house at the corner of Manchester and Neighborhood roads in Northeast Harbor would be renovated and sold as a single-family home as part of a six-home affordable housing development being proposed by Mount Desert 365.
MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert 365 is revising its plan to create housing for six median income families at the corner of Neighborhood Road and Manchester Road in Northeast Harbor in response to concerns and outright opposition expressed by some neighborhood residents.
The nonprofit organization presented its preliminary plans to the Planning Board in May. Now, Executive Director Kathy Miller hopes to go to the board in January with final plans and an application for subdivision approval.
“It has taken longer than we wanted because we have been listening to people's concerns and trying to find accommodations to meet those concerns,” she said.
“But our overriding concern is that people need a place to live.”
The revised plan for that .79-acre lot includes two duplexes and two single-family homes.
In September, the Planning Board received a petition signed by 205 Mount Desert residents – most of whom live in Northeast Harbor -- objecting to the proposed housing project.
“This project will overburden the immediate area with up to 36 new residents and 12 cars on a three-quarter-acre corner lot,” the petition read. “MD365’s plan to create a condominium ownership structure for buyers means residents will own their modular unit but not the land underneath it. Owners will have little incentive to maintain the units and no opportunity for any increase in the value of their property.”
The petitioners also objected to a potential MD365 development farther down Neighborhood Road.
“We believe that MD365 should abandon their plans for these two subdivisions, so as to preserve the character of existing Northeast Harbor neighborhoods, not create new ones,” the petition read.
Some individuals expressed safety concerns about the new residents driving out onto Manchester Road where, they said, a lot of children ride their bikes in the summer. In the new plan, the only way in or out will be via Neighborhood Road.
Concern has also been expressed about where residents of the new houses and duplexes will keep things like lawn mowers and barbecue grills. Miller said the existing garage on the property, which the original plan called for removing, will likely be turned into storage space for such items.
“Our plans are completely within the ordinances and meet the needs of the community,” she said. “The need for affordable, year-round housing is huge. It affects every aspect of life on this island including our emergency resources.
“I think our plan is a good one. This was historically a year-round neighborhood, so we are trying to return it to that.”
