News

MD365 housing

This house at the corner of Manchester and Neighborhood roads in Northeast Harbor would be renovated and sold as a single-family home as part of a six-home affordable housing development being proposed by Mount Desert 365.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM

MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert 365 is revising its plan to create housing for six median income families at the corner of Neighborhood Road and Manchester Road in Northeast Harbor in response to concerns and outright opposition expressed by some neighborhood residents.

The nonprofit organization presented its preliminary plans to the Planning Board in May. Now, Executive Director Kathy Miller hopes to go to the board in January with final plans and an application for subdivision approval.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you