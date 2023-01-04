Ciona Ulbrich (left) receives the 2022 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award Dec. 5 from NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Habitat Conservation Director Carrie Robinson (right) at the Restore America’s Estuaries Coastal & Estuarine Summit in New Orleans, La.
NEW ORLEANS — Ciona Ulbrich of the Mount Desert Island-based Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) has received the Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for her work along Maine’s coastline.
The senior project manager was recognized last month while attending NOAA’s Restore America’s Estuaries Coastal & Estuarine Summit in New Orleans, La.
“I assumed I had done a grant report wrong or something,” said Ulbrich, speaking to when she received the call from NOAA. But the call was to tell her that NOAA, along with its partner, the American Fisheries Society, were honoring her with a national award.
Ulbrich was the 26th winner of this prestigious award, which is named for Dr. Nancy Foster, who founded NOAA’s Office of Habitat Conservation, its restoration center and Chesapeake Bay office. The large, glass trophy Ulbrich received reads, “In appreciation for outstanding contributions and sustained excellence conserving the vital habitats of the nation’s rivers, coasts and oceans.”
Ulbrich, who lives in Blue Hill, has worked for MCHT for 24 years and primarily works in the midcoast Maine communities, both mainland and island, from Lincolnville to Surry. “I’m usually juggling 10 to 20 projects at a time,” she explained.
“As a person who has had my nose to the ground…it does feel really special to have someone look at and recognize the cumulative effort.”
Ulbrich has completed over 170 habitat conservation projects, including leading an effort to restore alewife passages in the Bagaduce River. She was also integral in protecting the land surrounding Ducktrap River, one of eight Maine rivers with remaining runs of Atlantic Salmon.
The award winner works with landowners who wish to restrict development on, donate or sell their land for conservation.
“I have stuck to this field for so long because of the people who just care so much,” said Ulbrich. “My work is for the benefit of the plants, animals, land and water; however, a lot of this work is about people.”
Ulbrich also serves as a resource to local land trusts and towns on conservation-related projects or issues. “I really believe in collaboration. None of these projects is ever just one person,” she said.
In her acceptance speech, Ulbrich thanked the communities and organizations she has worked with and has been inspired by over the years, and she thanked MCHT specifically for being an organization with a willingness to adapt and evolve to community and habitat needs as time passes. She also thanked Bailey Bowden, chair of the Alewife Committee in Penobscot, her friend and ally on restoration projects throughout the Blue Hill peninsula, who submitted Ulbrich’s award nomination packet to NOAA secretly.
“I was just thinking, now that this project [The Bagaduce River fishway improvement project] is done, how can I say thank you?” said Bowden, referencing her submission of the nomination packet to NOAA on Ulbrich’s behalf.
As much as the award itself, the nomination packet is a testament to the wide-reaching effects of Ulbrich’s work. “Oh, I must have gotten about a dozen letters,” Bowden said.
The list of those who wrote to NOAA to consider Ulbrich as a winner includes James M. Connolly, the director of the Bureau of Resource Management in Maine, and the entire select boards for the towns of Brooksville, Sedgwick and Penobscot. Mike Thalhauser, of Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, wrote, “She works for MCHT but in the end it is clear that she is working for the people, the lands and waters, and all of the critters…she is working for the future.”
Ulbrich continues to juggle multiple projects taking place on the over 1,000 miles of coastline that she works with. For more information on Ulbrich, MCHT and their ongoing projects, go online to www.mcht.org.
