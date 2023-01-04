News

Ciona Ulbrich

Ciona Ulbrich (left) receives the 2022 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award Dec. 5 from NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Habitat Conservation Director Carrie Robinson (right) at the Restore America’s Estuaries Coastal & Estuarine Summit in New Orleans, La.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF NOAA

NEW ORLEANS — Ciona Ulbrich of the Mount Desert Island-based Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) has received the Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for her work along Maine’s coastline.

The senior project manager was recognized last month while attending NOAA’s Restore America’s Estuaries Coastal & Estuarine Summit in New Orleans, La.

