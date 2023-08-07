GOULDSBORO — Bob Bartlett grew up in Detroit where luxury pleasure boats motored down the Detroit River and were built alongside the Chryslers, Fords and Chevrolets that rolled out of the city’s automobile plants.
Decades later and far from the midwestern city he grew up in, Bartlett keeps a piece of it close to home: a Hacker Craft that he spent more than four decades restoring to its original glory.
Think burnished African mahogany and gleaming chrome and perhaps a triple cockpit. Hacker Crafts are of the same era as the more-popular Chris-Craft, a time when luxury speedboats kicked up wakes on lakes and rivers all across the country.
“The Chris-Craft would be a Ford or Chevy,” Bartlett said. “The Hacker was like a Packard. Very rare, [with] leather seats, and they didn’t make a lot of them.”
Designed by naval architect John Hacker, who took night school classes and a correspondence course to earn his marine designer accreditation, he founded the Hacker Boat Co. in 1908. By 1916, he had built the Kitty Hawk II, the first boat to reach speeds of 50 miles per hour.
By 1930, the Hacker Boat Co. had custom-built a 40-foot runabout with an 800-horsepower Packard engine for the King of Siam.
However, young Bartlett learned his boating skills on a small wooden sailboat. But his parents would take him down to the Detroit River to watch the Gold Cup, the city’s annual speedboat race. By the 1970s, he realized he could buy a vintage Hacker Craft himself to restore.
“If you look at the lines of a Hacker, they’re really beautiful,” he said. “[John] Hacker was a genius, like Frank Lloyd Wright.”
In the 1970s, Bartlett and his wife, Kathe, moved to Gouldsboro, where they started Bartlett Estate Winery. In 1975, Bartlett found a Hacker for sale in Bucksport, bought it, and brought it back to life. Then, he sold it.
But he still had Hacker Crafts in his blood. In 1981, he found a 24-foot triple cockpit 1929 model in Wolfeboro, N.H., went to take a look and ended up bringing it home.
“If you don’t want to buy it, there’s 10 guys who do,” the boat dealer had told him, Bartlett recalled. “So, I bought it.”
Vintage Hacker Crafts are popular with collectors, although as the years go on less and less people remember them, Bartlett noted.
“It’s really a rare boat,” he said. “In the world only four or five boats are left and only a couple have been restored.”
But the boat was a real mess, he added. “I worked on it in fits and starts. And I got into restoring old cars and motorcycles, so that got in the way.”
More than 40 years later, the boat is fully restored and named after one of his winery’s distilled spirits: Rusticator Rum.
“I’ve done everything [myself] but the leather seats,” Bartlett said. “I replanked the whole thing.”
This included carvel planking, a technique where wood planks are fixed to the boat frame with the planks butted up against each another to create a smooth, strong hull. Hacker Crafts planks are also book-matched — the African mahogany planks are cut in half lengthwise so the two pieces are perfectly matched in color and grain.
It is a costly variety of wood, Bartlett said, so he was glad he had bought a supply a long time ago.
Now, the boat is at Moosehead Lake, where he launched it July 8.
“It was kind of surreal. I’d been working on it so long,” he said. “That night, Kathe and I looked at each other in bed and said: ‘Did that really happen?’”
But some jobs just won’t end.
“I put it in the water, just to warm it up and adjust the packing on the shaft,” he said. “The engine began making a lot of racket. It’s a serious problem.”
But he already has a lead on a new engine, he said. “To me, it’s the entire journey, and then seeing it when it’s done.”
A member of the Antique and Classic Boat Society, Bartlett plans to take his Hacker Craft to northern Michigan for the big annual meet and enter it in the competitive boat show.