GOULDSBORO — Bob Bartlett grew up in Detroit where luxury pleasure boats motored down the Detroit River and were built alongside the Chryslers, Fords and Chevrolets that rolled out of the city’s automobile plants.

Decades later and far from the midwestern city he grew up in, Bartlett keeps a piece of it close to home: a Hacker Craft that he spent more than four decades restoring to its original glory.

Restoration

Bob Bartlett spent more than 40 years “in fits and starts” restoring the same model boat he watched race on the Detroit River in his youth.
Leather seats

Hacker Crafts featured plush leather seats for luxury cruising.
Carvel planked

Bob Bartlett replanked the hull of his Hacker Craft using the carvel technique and book-matched planks.

