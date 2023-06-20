Maritime

BAR HARBOR — The 45-day public comment period on the sale of commercial leases to develop offshore wind energy in the Gulf of Maine closed June 12, signaling that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the federal agency in charge of leases, will begin to identify wind energy areas it will open to commercial leasing.

Five companies submitted Requests for Information and Nomination, indicating the areas in the draft call area they are interested in leasing, with three companies nominating the entire draft call area.