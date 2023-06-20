BAR HARBOR — The 45-day public comment period on the sale of commercial leases to develop offshore wind energy in the Gulf of Maine closed June 12, signaling that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the federal agency in charge of leases, will begin to identify wind energy areas it will open to commercial leasing.
Five companies submitted Requests for Information and Nomination, indicating the areas in the draft call area they are interested in leasing, with three companies nominating the entire draft call area.
“Whoever pays the most wins for a particular area,” Luke Feinberg, BOEM project coordinator, said at an online June 15 Maine Offshore Wind Research Consortium Advisory Committee meeting.
The current 9.8-million-acre planning area includes much of the rich fishing grounds in Lobster Management Area 1. Fishery advocate organizations and elected officials have requested it be unavailable for commercial leases when BOEM issues the final call area.
But whether BOEM will exclude LMA 1 from the final call area is still an unknown. It is the nearest to shore, which means it would be the least expensive area to develop and maintain offshore wind farms. When BOEM held a two-day workshop on offshore wind power in the Gulf of Maine in Bangor May 10-11, LMA 1 was an area representatives said they wanted to hear about in public comments.
The Maine congressional delegation and Governor Janet Mills complied.
“We are concerned that critical fishing grounds and areas that are closed to fishing continue to be considered for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine,” Mills, Sens. Susan Collins and Jared Golden, and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden wrote to BOEM June 12.
“The Call identifies 9.8 million acres to site potential commercial offshore wind projects in the Gulf of Maine. This includes Lobster Management Area (LMA) 1 and three areas that are closed to fishing either permanently or seasonally. … LMA 1 is critical fishing ground to Maine’s lobster fleet and an integral area to Maine’s fishing heritage.”
They note that comments submitted by the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, the Maine Lobstering Union and the Fisheries Working Group, which is part of the Maine Offshore Wind Advisory Committee, recommended excluding LMA 1 in July 2022.
The letter further states, “Siting offshore wind development outside of LMA 1 would avoid conflict not only with the majority of Maine’s commercial fishing industry, but also with recreational fishermen and other commercial and recreational marine users. Our fishing community feels that their voices are not being heard. A straightforward way for BOEM to show it is committed to minimizing impact to fisheries would be to adopt the fishing community’s primary request: remove LMA 1 from consideration.”
BOEM has projected it will designate wind energy areas in the Gulf of Maine in the fourth quarter of this year, with an environmental assessment to follow prior to a lease auction in 2024. For the research array proposed off Monhegan Island, BOEM is in the environmental assessment stage of its timeline.