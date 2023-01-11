SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A pre-Christmas storm that brought debris onto beaches and docks of Mount Desert Island also caused a sailboat to break free from its mooring near Dysart’s Marina in Southwest Harbor. The boat came to rest on a nearby ledge and has been laying there among for 18 days. Plans are currently underway to remove the vessel.
The boat, owned by Nahum Kelley of Southwest Harbor, was moored near Beal's Lobster Pier when the storm came through on Dec. 23. At around 3 p.m. amid 65 mph winds, the boat broke loose from its mooring and was swept by the wind and waves and tossed across the harbor.
While caught in the storm, the schooner collided with three fishing boats before coming to rest on the rocks. The three fishing boats affected, Heather and Emily owned by Troy Lewis of Bar Harbor, Ground Tender owned by Jim Bracy of Southwest Harbor and Pocket Change owned by Bill Soukup of Bass Harbor, suffered varied amounts of damage.
During the town's Harbor Committee meeting on Jan. 9, committee member Donald Sullivan said, “We have been spouting off about this for years,” explaining that the Harbor Committee had anticipated the boat breaking free based on past incidents. We “spelled out this whole scenario for two years” but the town failed to prevent it, he added.
According to newspaper archives, this same sailboat also ran aground in 2020. In December 2022, Kelley’s fishing boat sank as well, and although the town did not allocate any money to salvage that boat, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection made an offer to do so and the community rallied around Kelley to fundraise for a replacement vessel.
In a report presented to the Harbor Committee on Monday, the harbormaster wrote that Kelley was working on having the sailboat removed and that it is not currently causing any hazards. Town Manager Marilyn Lowell informed the Select Board during its meeting that Kelley is ill and out of town, and that his brother and a team of volunteers are planning on getting the boat out of the water this week. She said that once the vessel is hauled from the water, it will be dismantled at Hinckley Yacht Services, which has donated space on its lot for the dismantling team for up to one month.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.