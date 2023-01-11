Maritime

Grounded schooner web

Kelley's schooner leans up against the rocks just off Dysart's Marina at low tide in Southwest Harbor Jan. 8.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BILL JOHNSTON

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A pre-Christmas storm that brought debris onto beaches and docks of Mount Desert Island also caused a sailboat to break free from its mooring near Dysart’s Marina in Southwest Harbor. The boat came to rest on a nearby ledge and has been laying there among for 18 days. Plans are currently underway to remove the vessel.

The boat, owned by Nahum Kelley of Southwest Harbor, was moored near Beal's Lobster Pier when the storm came through on Dec. 23. At around 3 p.m. amid 65 mph winds, the boat broke loose from its mooring and was swept by the wind and waves and tossed across the harbor.

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you