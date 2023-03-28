AUGUSTA — The Marine Resources Committee voted on two aquaculture-focused bills March 23, recommending Ought Not To Pass for both.
Each of the bills would have restricted large-scale aquaculture operations in different ways, one by regulating the specific technology used and one by steering local control of coastal waters to regional councils. Both highlight the divide between aquaculturists and the agency that regulates them and individual citizens and nonprofit groups focused on the natural environment.
Rep. Lynne Williams (D-Bar Harbor) introduced “An Act to Establish Coastal Waters and Submerged Lands Regional Planning Commissions.” The bill would form regional commissions “according to the economic, geographic, ecological and social characteristics of the large bays and other coastal regions, taking into account the interests relevant to the bay and the region, the uses and future needs of the coastal waters and submerged lands in the bay and the region and organizations already participating in management of the resources of the bay and the region.”
Williams represents in Augusta communities that in large part opposed an industrial scale salmon farm in Frenchman Bay proposed by Norwegian-backed American Aquafarms. State agencies terminated its application in 2022.
“I was part of a working group of folks who live in towns on Frenchman Bay,” Williams said after the committee vote. “We worked for about two years on this, ever since the huge Norwegian aquaculture farm was proposed.”
Forty-three separate pieces of written testimony were submitted for a March 16 public hearing, with aquaculture organizations, aquaculturists, the Department of Marine Resources (DMR) and the Island Institute opposing the proposed legislation as vague and restrictive.
“There is a reason the authority to manage subtidal activity is entrusted to statewide entities such as the DMR, and that’s because it’s complicated, and requires a significant level of background knowledge and experience,” Bar Harbor resident and CEO of Acadia Aqua Farms Alex de Koning testified.
Support mostly came from individuals, many from Hancock County, and environmental groups.
“This bill recommends a new, fairer and more equitable approach to a growing problem facing all communities along Maine’s coastal waters,” testified Lamoine resident Kathryn Gaianquest, who served five years on her town’s comprehensive planning committee, later adding that the bill “follows planning models of the Shoreland Zoning Act, Saco River Planning Commission and Frenchman Bay and other regional shellfish conservation organizations. All these are legislatively established, municipally supported, locally controlled organizations managing their respective areas.”
Williams said the working group “will regroup and figure out what to do,” noting that the Legislature doesn’t take up new bills in the second year of its session, so a new bill could not be introduced before 2025.
The second bill to die in committee, “An Act to Protect Maine Fisheries from the Effects of Industrial Recirculating Aquaculture Operations,” required the DMR to ensure that “new industrial recirculating aquaculture operations” – where water is recycled and reused after mechanical and biological filtration – do not degrade water or air quality or increase overall carbon emissions, adversely affect commercial fishing operations and restrict feed sources. Introduced by Sen. Anne Beebe-Center (D-Knox), the public hearing drew nearly 60 pieces of written testimony split along similar lines as the Williams’ bill.
Facilities using a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) have been proposed in Belfast by Nordic Aquafarms, in Frenchman Bay by American Aquafarms, in Bucksport by Whole Oceans and in Jonesport by Denmark-based Kingfish. The Kingfish facility has been fully permitted but state and local permits are being appealed in federal superior court. Whole Oceans was approved, with preliminary site work set to begin.