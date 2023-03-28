Maritime

Whole oceans salmon farm

Whole Oceans salmon farm plans a recirculating aquaculture system in Bucksport. The project was approved in 2020.

 RENDERING COURTESY OF JOHN GUTWIN OF PEPPERCHROME

AUGUSTA — The Marine Resources Committee voted on two aquaculture-focused bills March 23, recommending Ought Not To Pass for both.

Each of the bills would have restricted large-scale aquaculture operations in different ways, one by regulating the specific technology used and one by steering local control of coastal waters to regional councils. Both highlight the divide between aquaculturists and the agency that regulates them and individual citizens and nonprofit groups focused on the natural environment.