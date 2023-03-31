TREMONT — Tremont Town Manager Jesse Dunbar appointed Eilon Zboray on March 22 as the town’s new harbormaster. Zboray will replace Justin Seavey, who resigned from the position in January after having served the town for eight years.
Zboray officially assumed this role on March 22, and will serve as deputy harbormaster during his six-month probationary appointment.
Prior to taking this job, Zboray was deputy harbormaster for Southwest Harbor in 2022. He has previously worked in the Mount Desert Harbormaster’s Office and for Beal & Bunker Ferry.
Zboray comes to this role with United States Coast Guard Launch Tender and Ordinary Seaman credentials and has his open water and advanced open water SCUBA certifications from the Professional Association of Diving Instructors.
Zboray is a Mount Desert Island High School graduate and has been pursuing a bachelor’s degree in conservation law enforcement from Unity College. Zboray is a resident of Surry and is an active member of the Surry Volunteer Fire Department.
As for how he decided to get his start in this line of work, Zboray has been working with boats early on and has a lot of familiarity with a harbormaster’s duties through family experience, even before he began working in Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor.
“I've been working on the island my whole life, on my uncle's tour boat out of Bar Harbor,” Zboray said. “I grew up around boats and my uncle was the harbormaster in Bar Harbor for about 10 years or so.”
Seavey left Zboray some big shoes to fill, but he will be around to help Zboray out until he gets his sea legs under him.
“I'm very fortunate that Justin had the job for a while and will be around to help me adjust,” Zboray said.
As for his goals as harbormaster, Zboray hopes to keep Tremont’s waterfront working as well as it has been before his arrival.
“Just to fill those shoes as best as I can,” said Zboray. “Keep things running smoothly, keep things organized and keep the harbor and the waterfront accessible.”
“We are excited to have Zboray join our friendly, hardworking team here in the Town of Tremont,” said Dunbar, in a press release for the new hire.
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.