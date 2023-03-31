Maritime

TREMONT — Tremont Town Manager Jesse Dunbar appointed Eilon Zboray on March 22 as the town’s new harbormaster. Zboray will replace Justin Seavey, who resigned from the position in January after having served the town for eight years.

Zboray officially assumed this role on March 22, and will serve as deputy harbormaster during his six-month probationary appointment.

