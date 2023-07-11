HANCOCK — Michael Briggs, owner of Taunton Bay Oyster Co. and an Ellsworth resident, hopes to add a third lease site to his oyster farming operation in Taunton Bay.
The proposed lease is for 20 years on 7.4 acres south of Burying Island and will use new technology to cut time, labor and noise to grow three million American oysters each year.
FlipFarm first was developed in New Zealand and is now in use in the U.S. – including Yarmouth. It is semi-automated, with baskets permanently attached to lines and gear.
A catamaran moves down the lines, raising a few baskets to a comfortable height for flipping to remove biofouling and to fill and empty baskets.
There’s a lot of different ways to grow oysters, but the FlipFarm system saves time, labor and effort. It won the Global Seafood Alliance Innovation Award in 2021.
“It’s an amazing system,” Briggs said. “We have 4,000 regular oyster bags and it would take two guys two days hanging over the side of the boat to flip them. This system, one person could do the whole thing in about two hours. And you wouldn’t have to bend over.”
Briggs said he would grow oysters from seed using the FlipFarm system at the proposed lease site and then place them in cages on the floor of his 19-acre lease close by at Cedar Point to grow to market.
FlipFarm is really expensive, he added, but will pay for itself in no time.
“It’s so fast, emptying or filling your baskets is 10 to 20 times faster than the old-fashioned way with oyster bags,” Briggs said. “We’d be out on the site a tenth of the time than in the old system.”
The proposed lease site’s proximity to the Cedar Point site is why Briggs selected it, along with the fact that it only has 2 feet of water at low tide and the closest neighbors are a quarter mile away.
“It’s perfect for this system,” he said. “There isn’t 6 inches of variation [in depth], which is perfect for setting [FlipFarm] up.”
Two 20-by-24-foot floats would be onsite, no gas or oil would be stored there, and no overwintering will occur. All baskets and buoys would be removed and stored at another lease site, and gear in a shoreside facility.
All lines would lay on the bottom of the bay until spring.
The oyster grading process remains the same, with electric vibrating sieves and hoper conveyors – in insulated enclosures to keep down noise – powered by an inverter generator.
Briggs stated in his application that, if approved, he would drop four limited purpose aquaculture applications that he applied for but which have not been approved and relinquish the bottom culture portion of a 10.6-acre site that crosses from Hancock into Sullivan and Franklin.
A scoping session – a time to hear the details, raise concerns and ask questions before the Department of Marine Resources deems the application complete and sends scientists to assess flora, fauna and navigation at the site – will be held at the town office on July 18 at 6 p.m.
In his application, Briggs noted that he has not seen any submerged vegetation on the site and “[has] traveled over the area for many years and [has] not seen any eelgrass.”