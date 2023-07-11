Maritime

FlipFarm

Developed in New Zealand, the FlipFarm system saves time, labor and oysters. Taunton Bay Oyster Co. plans to use it on a proposed lease site south of Burying Island.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF FLIPFARM USA

HANCOCK — Michael Briggs, owner of Taunton Bay Oyster Co. and an Ellsworth resident, hopes to add a third lease site to his oyster farming operation in Taunton Bay.

The proposed lease is for 20 years on 7.4 acres south of Burying Island and will use new technology to cut time, labor and noise to grow three million American oysters each year.