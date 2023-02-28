Maritime

AUGUSTA — Animal Outlook, a national nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, Calif., filed suit Feb. 23 in Kennebec Superior Court against the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) and its commissioner Amanda Beal. Co-plaintiffs are three Belfast residents, Sidney Block, Eleanor Daniels and Eileen Wolper, who also opposed the Nordic Aquafarms salmon farm proposed in Belfast.

The lawsuit has a larger target than one fish farm, though. It alleges that the DACF has “failed or refused to uphold Maine’s animal welfare laws in the State’s aquaculture facilities” by not establishing animal-welfare standards for the facilities, failing to investigate these facilities for animal cruelty, and failing to enforce state animal cruelty laws against the facilities.