AUGUSTA — Animal Outlook, a national nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, Calif., filed suit Feb. 23 in Kennebec Superior Court against the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) and its commissioner Amanda Beal. Co-plaintiffs are three Belfast residents, Sidney Block, Eleanor Daniels and Eileen Wolper, who also opposed the Nordic Aquafarms salmon farm proposed in Belfast.
The lawsuit has a larger target than one fish farm, though. It alleges that the DACF has “failed or refused to uphold Maine’s animal welfare laws in the State’s aquaculture facilities” by not establishing animal-welfare standards for the facilities, failing to investigate these facilities for animal cruelty, and failing to enforce state animal cruelty laws against the facilities.
The DACF’s Animal Welfare Program is mandated by the state Legislature to “ensure the humane and proper treatment of animals” and implement rules to prevent cruelty to animals. The suit states that the Maine Animal Welfare Act defines animals as “every living, sentient creature not a human being.” While the U.S. Animal Welfare Act does not recognize fish as sentient beings, there are scientific studies showing that fish feel pain. The lawsuit references one such study in its suit.