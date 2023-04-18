COLUMBIA FALLS — As the last fingers of ice melt away in the Penobscot River, smelt lovers are getting their dipnets ready. Always a popular winter catch for anglers in ice shacks, the spring run carries the magic of warm days and perhaps a campfire for an impromptu smelt fry.
Downeast Salmon Federation (DSF) will capture that magic at its 20th annual smelt fry on April 29 in the Wreaths Across America gym from noon to 4 p.m. Back after a three-year hiatus, the celebration includes fly tying and casting, hatchery tours and a 50/50 raffle for a $10 entry price. Airline Brewing will also be on hand.
“It’s very exciting to be back out on the water catching smelt with volunteers and the community, and celebrating the work that makes this possible,” said DSF Executive Director Dwayne Shaw.
For aficionados, rainbow smelts make for tasty eating – fried, broiled or pickled. Low in mercury levels but high in healthy omega-3s, they rarely grow longer than 10 inches or age more than five years. The long, slender fish overwinter in estuaries and bays and spawn in early spring above the head-of-tide in coastal streams and rivers.
Maine’s sole commercial smelt fishery lies in Washington County, where harvesting by gill and bag nets without any catch limit is permitted from Jan. 1 through early April.
But that wasn’t always the case. The small, anadromous fish that, like salmon and alewives, migrates from the sea up rivers to spawn in fresh water, once was the fourth largest commercial fishery in the state.
The earliest record of a U.S. smelt harvest was probably in 1622, according to the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, with Captain John Smith noting the fish were in such abundance that Native Americans scooped them out by basket. Early uses included livestock feed and field fertilizer.
By the late 1800s, smelts were being shipped on ice from Maine to the Boston and New York markets. The first reported commercial smelt harvest for the state was in 1884, with landings exceeding 1 million pounds from more than 1,000 fishermen. Landings were only behind lobster, clams and sea herring.
Landings over 1 million pounds became a thing of the past by the early 1900s, and in 1920, the Maine Commission of Sea and Shore Fisheries reported lower smelt populations affected by the spring commercial harvest.
As the commercial fishery declined, the recreational winter and spring smelt fishery increased in catch starting in the 1940s. In 1976, the Department of Marine Resources (DMR) developed a smelt management plan, attributing the species’ decline in the mid-20th century to increased post-WWII industrial pollution in state rivers.
And, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) listed the rainbow smelt as a federal Species of Concern in 2004 because of a dramatic drop in smelt numbers over the previous 15 to 20 years. Ten years later, the Maine DMR closed the commercial fishery from Stonington to the New Hampshire border to allow a decline in the southern half of Maine to recover while drafting new regulations.
“Although small in size, this fish has played a big role in Maine’s coastal ecosystem and economy, which is why we’re taking this step to ensure its recovery,” DMR Commissioner Pat Keliher said at the time, according to reporting in the Courier-Gazette.
Recreational smelt harvesters now follow state rules based on three management zones. For the spring run, harvest is by dipnet only, limited to one to two quarts per day depending on the zone. The Maine Fishing and Smelt Report Facebook page is where harvesters check in to see where the rainbow smelts are running.