Rainbow smelts

Rainbow smelts measure an average of 5 to 7 inches and make for tasty eating – fried, broiled or pickled.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

COLUMBIA FALLS — As the last fingers of ice melt away in the Penobscot River, smelt lovers are getting their dipnets ready. Always a popular winter catch for anglers in ice shacks, the spring run carries the magic of warm days and perhaps a campfire for an impromptu smelt fry.

Downeast Salmon Federation (DSF) will capture that magic at its 20th annual smelt fry on April 29 in the Wreaths Across America gym from noon to 4 p.m. Back after a three-year hiatus, the celebration includes fly tying and casting, hatchery tours and a 50/50 raffle for a $10 entry price. Airline Brewing will also be on hand.