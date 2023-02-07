Maritime

WASHINGTON D.C. — Senator Angus King (I-Maine) introduced bipartisan legislation Feb. 1 designed to grow U.S. exports of agricultural products – including Maine lobster – through doubling the annual funding of two advertising programs used to promote American goods in foreign countries.

The Expanding Agricultural Exports Act amends the Trade Act of 1974 and is estimated to increase agricultural exports by $7.4 billion each year, based on the Market Access Program and Foreign Market Development Program’s effect on agricultural export sales in the past. A 2019 analysis of the programs showed a net return of $24.50 for every dollar invested.

