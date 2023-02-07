WASHINGTON D.C. — Senator Angus King (I-Maine) introduced bipartisan legislation Feb. 1 designed to grow U.S. exports of agricultural products – including Maine lobster – through doubling the annual funding of two advertising programs used to promote American goods in foreign countries.
The Expanding Agricultural Exports Act amends the Trade Act of 1974 and is estimated to increase agricultural exports by $7.4 billion each year, based on the Market Access Program and Foreign Market Development Program’s effect on agricultural export sales in the past. A 2019 analysis of the programs showed a net return of $24.50 for every dollar invested.
“It’s a gigantic opportunity,” Sen. King said, since 95 percent of the world’s population lives outside the U.S. “I just felt this was important because the payback is so good and the market so large.”
The funds for the two programs haven’t seen a budget increase since 2006. If approved, the bill would provide $469 million for the programs each year from 2024 to 2029. How much of that estimated $7.4 billion would flow into Maine is not yet known, King said of the proposed bill, which Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) introduced alongside King. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is a co-sponsor of the bill.
“This is something that cuts across party lines,” King said. “I’m optimistic [because] there’s support out of the gate.”
Spending more to promote Maine’s agricultural exports can lead to big sales for small-scale businesses through opening new markets for U.S.-grown products, the bill’s sponsors note. These new markets, in turn, will support existing jobs and create new ones.
“With a relatively modest boost in marketing, the bill will spur significant private investment and create billions in resulting sales,” King noted in a press release. “That’s the definition of a commonsense deal.”
The Market Access Program (MAP) includes state and agricultural trade organizations and privately owned small businesses. The proposed bill would provide it $400 million annually but also require a 10 percent match from the private when used for generic marketing and promotion and a dollar-to-dollar match for promoting branded products.
The Foreign Market Development Program (FMD) “helps create, expand and maintain long-term export markets for U.S. agricultural products,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Under the bill, its annual budget would be $69 million.
King said it’s important for the bill’s approval that members of Congress know what’s at stake for the regions they represent.
“It’s a question of members understanding how important this is for [their] constituents, especially in rural states that tend to be Republican,” he said. “It only makes sense we should do everything we can to penetrate those [foreign] markets.”