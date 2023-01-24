Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries senior scientist Carla Guenther and local scallopers meet with Department of Marine Resources staff at the Sullivan-Sorrento Recreation Center Jan. 17 to discuss changes to the Zone 2 management plan.
BAR HARBOR— Fishermen have seen sea scallops stacked on top of one another in flush beds on the ocean floor and then vanish time and again throughout the decades of commercial fishing. In 2009, when stocks and landings fell concerningly low in what had been hot spots, fishermen agreed to a Department of Marine Resources (DMR) request to close some areas for three years. Then, after more than 60 meetings with fishermen, led by the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, in Stonington, a 10-year state management plan was adopted in 2012.
State waters were divided into three scallop fishing zones, with Zones 1 and 3 operated under limited access areas and designated open fishing days for divers and draggers, while a three-year rotation of fishing sites was used in Zone 2. As a whole, scallopers were on board, even though it meant operating under rules that limited when and where draggers and divers could fish.
With that plan at an end, Melissa Smith, the DMR’s resource coordinator for scallops, met with scallopers in January in all three zones to get input to tweak the plan. However, changes to the Zone 2 rotational plan were the main discussion.
“I think we’ve got a hard-fought battle ahead of us,” said Machiasport fisherman Mike Murphy, who has fished under the Zone 2 rotation for a decade. He said he had been willing to try the rotational management plan when it was floated over 10 years ago. But scallop areas change with time all along the Maine coast and so does the fishermen’s catch. Now Murphy is not so sure, after experiencing crowded fishing spots in the open areas, something that also depletes the stock.
“You put 70 boats [in one spot] and we’re going to clear it,” he said. “A lot of us want to see the whole rotational management thing go away. That’s going to be our battle.”
Scallopers aren’t convinced that the rotational system in Zone 2 increased the scallop stock, he noted, because the stock rebounded in year one before closing areas for two years could have any effect.
Ten years later, things look different, he said. “We’re into year 11 and we’re looking at these beds we used to roll over. Now they’re just dying out. They close us out for three years – two seasons – and when we go back, there’s nothing there.”
In limited access areas, he continued, some were open only five or six days a year “and they’re just not rebounding as DMR said they would if we left scallops on the bottom.”
“Fishing behavior, or densities of fishing behavior, matters to the fishermen who are evaluating the success of the rotational management strategy,” noted Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries senior scientist Carla Guenther, who led the 2010 meetings with scallopers and sits on the Scallop Advisory Council. “But the scientific rationale behind the three-year timing doesn’t consider fishing behavior in the way that fishermen do. We do need to understand more about the settlement dynamic and harvest pressure on the bottom.”
“But,” she continued, “there is this whole other dynamic of crowding and intense pressure that we’re not necessarily considering when we look at it that way. We need to understand more about the harvest and fleet behavior and not just the biology of the animal.”
The 100 percent harvest reporting that took effect Jan. 1 for the commercial fishery may help make data available that can help, she added.
In Sullivan, Smith asked the fishermen to weigh in on keeping a three-year rotation or moving to two years. With about 30 scallopers present, a hand vote showed the majority in the corner of a two-year rotation. She also presented two rotation maps that included open offshore zones still within state waters.
Brooksville fisherman Dana Black favors a two-year rotation and the “more basic and straight down the bay” map because it looked a lot easier, he said after the meeting.
“This year hasn’t been a great year,” he said. “I know a lot of boats have been struggling, but I’m not complaining.”
Crowding is an issue, he agreed, but this year not so much and he doesn’t know why. And he said that next year the open area he can fish in will be crowded with boats. “In the past, they put the whole fleet in one spot…it’s kind of crazy. We definitely need bigger areas.”
“Sometimes I think we’re heard but not listened to,” he added. “They take our information just because they have to and then they do whatever they want to.”
Bass Harbor fisherman and Zone B Lobster Council chair David Horner said that the DMR may not heed what fishermen are reporting back to them. He didn’t hold back, calling the system both broken and dying of old age.
“[The DMR is] married to one formula,” Horner said. “If it’s good for the scallops, it’s bad for fishermen. If it’s good for fishermen, it’s bad for the scallops.”
Horner wants a two-year rotation but doesn’t believe the DMR will agree to it. “They go to two years, I’m going to say thank you, you did a good job. But they’re not going to. I want them to prove me wrong.”
At the Sullivan meeting, the fishermen said they were making their 15-gallon daily limit but it’s taking a few hours longer than in the past. They grumbled about overcrowding, the increase in sea squirts that smother out scallops and mussels from the seafloor, and the number of dead scallops they find, called clappers. And they’d like to see more of the large U-10s, signifying no more than 10 scallops to the pound, that the market craves.
Guenther noted that the DMR talks about a required minimum density for successful spawning “but there isn’t any consideration of maximum density. In other species, when things are really dense, they tend to reduce their reproductive capacity.” She doesn’t know if that applies to scallops, she said, “but fishermen refer to that often…survive is different than thrive.”
Smith said there are strong opinions for both the two- and three-year rotational plans. “There seemed to be an interest and a need to see previous analyses conducted again and also additional data perhaps related to growth, to aid in decision making.”
Guenther doesn’t see significant reasons not to move to a two-year rotation, she said, as long as stop-gap measures, like emergency closures, are in place. However, some Zone 2 fishermen said a third year of growth could lead to more U-10s. “We’d have to ask guys if they would rather catch them at U-15 or U-20 because they attribute the larger ones becoming clappers due to sickness or starvation from living in such densities,” Guenther said. “That loss of meat count might be a desired tradeoff.”
“Are we in a different place than in the last 10 years? Yes,” she continued. “Are most of the people happy with the way the past 10 years have gone? Yes. Fishermen in that [Sullivan meeting] proposed this rotational management.”
“Ten years ago, we were talking about not getting our limit, scraping the bottom,” Guenther added. “That’s what guys have to remember too.”