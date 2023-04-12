Maritime

Scallop drag

The 2022-23 season is over for scallop draggers but divers have another two weeks or so, depending on the zone they fish in.

BAR HARBOR — As the state’s commercial scallop season winds to a close, federal regulators on April 1 decreased the amount that draggers can land in 2023 in the Northern Gulf of Maine (NGOM) by 25,000 pounds.

Total landings for the NGOM for 2023 are 434,311 pounds, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced March 31 as part of its overall NGOM Management Plan for 2023. Vessels are limited to possessing 1,666 pounds of in-shell scallops.