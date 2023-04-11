BAR HARBOR — As the state’s commercial scallop season winds to a close, federal regulators on April 1 decreased the amount that draggers can land in 2023 in the Northern Gulf of Maine (NGOM) by 25,000 pounds.
Total landings for the NGOM for 2023 are 434,311 pounds, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced March 31 as part of its overall NGOM Management Plan for 2023. Vessels are limited to possessing 1,666 pounds of in-shell scallops.
NOAA had closed the NGOM scallop fishery on May 26, 2022, when its quota had been landed, effective through March 31 of this year, with Maine and Massachusetts vessels exempted if they were exclusively fishing in state waters.
Included in NOAA’s plan is over $1 million for research on how offshore wind energy will affect the NGOM commercial scallop fishery.
But more local scallop fishermen stay within the 3-mile line, with only about 120 federal licenses issued to Maine fishermen to drag for scallops in federal waters.
“The majority of state scallop fishermen are not participating in the federal management scheme,” said Carla Guenther, the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries’ chief scientist and a Maine Scallop Advisory Council member.
She explained that while the NGOM and state resource is all federally managed, “but not really. When they calculate net rates and how the federal fishery is doing, it gets incorporated into the NGOM stock quota. The feds don’t regulate within the 3 miles, but they could; they have jurisdiction.”
Federal requirements for vessel monitoring systems (VMS) were implemented about 30 years ago. Most local fishermen participating in the NGOM scallop fishery let their permits go, she noted.
“That piece of equipment had a huge electrical draw, and the boats couldn’t handle it,” she said.
The dragging season in state waters wrapped up at the end of March. For divers, it ends April 29 for Zone 1 (western Penobscot Bay) and Zone 3 (Cobscook and Whiting/Denny’s Bay) and on April 22 in Zone 2 (Upper Penobscot Bay, Frenchman Bay, Swan's Island, Isle au Haut and Downeast waters, with some areas dive only and some drag only).
“The dragging season was more productive,” Brooklin fisherman and Scallop Advisory Board member David Tarr said. “I can get my limit. Diving, that’s a lot harder to do.”
Tarr is unusual in that he now dives and drags for scallops, after only diving for 25 years.
“I knew I was getting older and might not be able to [dive] anymore,” he said. “So, I kept up with my drag license at the same time.”
Because the state Department of Marine Resources (DMR) allows dragging Monday through Thursday and diving Thursday through Saturday, “Thursday is the only day I’m conflicted,” he said.
Daily quotas for divers and draggers are the same – 15 gallons of meat or 135 pounds – and it’s a lot harder for a diver to land that.
“Typically, I think most divers get between 60 and 120 pounds,” Tarr said, “where most draggers do get their quota.”
And, if fishermen aren’t making their quota, “especially early in the season,” they drop out of the fishery, he added.
Weather, of course, plays a role, with Tarr able to get out on the water about two-thirds of days the fishery is open. And, like many who commercially fish according to the season, he said he has just about enough time to work on his lobster traps and get his boat in the water to start the lobster fishing season.