ORLAND — Last year, Richard Crampton looked outside his home on the edge of Hart Pond and its pristine water was no longer clear.
“I woke up and looked over and saw this big ribbon of brown,” he recalled. It was Oct. 29, 2022.
Crampton stepped into the woods across Hartview Circle, woods he’s walked since he moved in more than 30 years ago. There, a stream runs through that empties into the pond. Further up, a culvert funnels stormwater runoff underneath Acadia Highway and into the woods. Long before he reached the culvert, he could see the stream was dark and full of sediment. Closer to the highway, he could see gravel, sand and dirt had spilled from the culvert’s mouth after heavy rains and started cascading through the woods.
Up on a hillside across the four-lane highway stood Bella E.L.S. LLC, a contractor company specializing in excavation, hardscapes, asphalt paving and concrete work. It was clear to Crampton that the silt fence that extended partly across the open face of dirt was not enough to hold it back.
“It’s not all them,” he noted. Years of washouts of Hartview Circle, a dirt camp road around the pond, at times also clouded the pond, he said, which he uses as his water source.
He began using bottled water after heavy rains because the water from his taps came out cloudy. He talked to Aaron Bussey, who opened Bella in 2020, according to its Facebook page, and filed it as a limited liability corporation Dec. 9, 2022, according to website Bizpedia. (It is not yet listed on the Secretary of State’s website.) He talked to selectmen and code enforcement officer Luke Chiavelli and contacted his state representative, Ron Russell. He called the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
“I dealt with this all by myself up until a month ago,” he said. “Finally I said, it’s time to make some noise.”
Other residents began making calls, too. Rep. Russell said he walked the entire length of the stream after a rainstorm and made inquiries to DEP and the Maine Department of Transportation.
“Certainly on the other side of the culvert there’s a lot of gravel,” he said. “I don’t think it would take too much to slow [the runoff] down.”
The DEP has been to the location “numerous times,” since receiving complaints, David Madore, Deputy Commissioner of the DEP, said. “The Department is working with the property owner and other parties to resolve the erosion issue. The heavy rainfall this summer has made the site challenging to stabilize.”
On Aug. 13, after a night of heavy rain, Crampton again emailed neighbors, town officials and the DEP: “Another storm, another mud delivery into Hart Pond. Please forward to those who might care.”
On Aug. 17, DEP officials were at the site with him, Bussey told the Islander, although he did not return subsequent calls.
“It’s such a small pond [but] ends up feeding into Toddy Pond, which goes into Alamoosook Lake and then into the Narrimisic River and into Penobscot Bay,” said Derek Cole, whose family owns a camp on the pond and had also contacted DEP.
Hart Pond is the first line of defense, he said, and his understanding is that, “for projects like these, you’re supposed to do something from the very beginning” to address stormwater runoff.
The town never issued a permit for Bella, Chiavelli told the Islander, and no site plan was submitted. “It just kind of happened,” he said. “It was a road, then it was a small road. It got a little bigger and a little bigger.”
The operation is well under 5 acres, the size that automatically triggers a DEP permit for a gravel pit, he noted. “Now that it is an issue, the DEP is involved,” Chiavelli said.
The town’s site plan review ordinance calls for a site plan review for “the establishment of a new nonresidential use even if no buildings or structures are proposed, including uses such as gravel pits, cemeteries, golf courses, and other nonstructural uses” [Sec. 2 (4).] The code enforcement officer is responsible for interpreting and enforcing the ordinance.
Crampton saw the crowd over at Bella’s on Aug. 17 even though no one let him know that his calls had been answered.
“I’m still in the dark, and I expect to be,” Crampton said. “But I am really quite excited to see some action taken. I think it will take some maintenance over time to make sure it’s doing what it’s supposed to do.”
He added, “All I care about is the pristine condition of our pond. I think we caught it before it caused any major damage.”