Maritime

Jon Henrik Ziegler Remme

Social anthropologist Jon Henrik Ziegler Remme has been in Stonington since January as a guest researcher at Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries (and guest scholar at Dartmouth College).

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MCCF

STONINGTON — Fishing is about time. But not just fishermen’s time.

Social anthropologist Jon Henrik Ziegler Remme studies time and temporalities – the state of existing within or having some relationship with time.