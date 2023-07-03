STONINGTON — Fishing is about time. But not just fishermen’s time.
Social anthropologist Jon Henrik Ziegler Remme studies time and temporalities – the state of existing within or having some relationship with time.
In Stonington, as a guest researcher at Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries and guest scholar at Dartmouth College, Remme observed how the seasons bring changes in the rhythms of fishing and tourism.
“It’s been very interesting to see how life changes with that cycle,” he said.
There are other rhythms to human and marine life, he found.
“A lot of the things going on in the fisheries are also about, say, lobster generations and trying to restore and sustain the lobster stock,” he noted. “It’s something that draws connections between past, present and future.”
“The actual act of throwing out and measuring, throwing out and V-notching, things that lobstermen do with lobsters, is a way of putting into practice a kind of generation for the future – for fishermen but also for the lobsters,” he continued.
Remme takes the approach of multispecies ethnography, defined by the Society for Cultural Anthropology as the study of organisms whose lives and deaths are linked to human social worlds.
“[Social anthropologists] go into societies, settle down there, spend a period of time, and both observe what people are doing, and also participate in their lives, their working lives and their everyday lives,” he said. “It’s a way of studying social processes by being part of them.”
An associate professor at the University of Bergen in Norway interested in the relations between humans and animals, Remme has researched the role of pigs in village life in the high mountains of the Philippines. There, he also studied how the role of pigs was tied to notions of temporality.
“A lot of the life in these villages revolves around pigs,” he said. “They are very important, as a way of building relationships with each other.”
Remme holds both informal conversations and interviews with the people for his research, which currently focuses on the project SEATIMES: How Climate Change Transforms Human-Marine Temporalities. It looks at how people live with marine life, and how that is shaped by the rhythms of what’s going on in human societies and in marine ecosystems.
He and other researchers and graduate students have studied fishing in Senegal and whale watching in northern Norway. “One of the things we see is that the migration patterns and rhythm of life in the seas changes with the warming of the seas,” he said.
“The fact that there is some ongoing mismatch between the rhythms of plankton, zooplankton and lobster, it’s a very, very important and interesting phenomenon,” he added. “It’s one example how humans and lobster are intertwined with another form of life that is out of rhythm.”
The lobster fishery is often presented as a way of life, not just a way to make money, he said, so potential threats to it threaten that way of life.
What will the future look like for oceans and marine life? It depends on who you ask.
“There are multiple understandings of these different futures,” Remme said. “Talking to lobstermen, you get one understanding. Talking to others involved in whale issues and you get a totally different understanding of what a multispecies future in Maine would look like … Offshore wind farming has its own idea of a certain sustainable future, which is another understanding of what sustainability actually is in the lobster fishery.”