Registration opens for summer sailing camps Feb 28, 2023 MOUNT DESERT — The MDI Community Sailing Center and The Northeast Harbor Sailing School will open registration through their websites March 9 for summer sailing camps.Classes for all skill levels ages 6-17 will be offered in both the mornings and afternoons Monday through Friday.Scholarships are available that give a 50 percent tuition discount to year-round resident youth.For more information and to register, go to www.nehss.org or www.mdisailing.org.